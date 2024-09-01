^

Entertainment

Angel Aquino, daughter Iana Bernardez reveal dream co-stars, director

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 5:41pm
Angel Aquino, daughter Iana Bernardez reveal dream co-stars, director
Mother and daughter Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez does a sustainable fashion editorial for Philstar.com at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua in Mandaluyong City.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Aquino's daughter, Iana Bernardez, is carving a name for herself as a producer, but Iana also hopes to follow in her mother's footsteps as an actress. 

Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter tandem of Angel and Iana. 

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial featuring sustainable clothing and accessories.

Angel and Iana shared their respective showbiz journeys and their hopes and dreams for each other's careers.

“It relies heavily on who wrote it and also who is directing it, ‘cause we work with people very closely for how many years. It's important now that you have a good relationship with your director or whoever owns the film or the story because it will take years to develop," Iana said. 

“I heavily consider projects based on the person I'm working with,” she added.  

The producer and aspiring actress also shared her dream co-workers and co-stars. 

“I enjoyed working with Janine Gutierrez. And then I wanna work with [Irish actor and star of 'Normal People] Paul Mescal,” she said. 

Angel, meanwhile, has established herself as a reliable character actor. In her years in notable performances, she has worked with some of the best both here in the Philippines and abroad, including the late, great Cherie Gil and French actress Isabelle Hupert.

For the "High Street" star, she still has names on her showbiz wish list. 

“Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of ‘Poor Things’ with Emma Stone. I wanna be able to work with a foreign director. I wanna be able to work in a foreign production to see how they do it out there?” Angel said. 

RELATED: Angel Aquino bares business plans, dreams for producer daughter Iana Bernardez

vuukle comment

ANGEL AQUINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Enchong Dee learns how to manage his emotions

Enchong Dee learns how to manage his emotions

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
The biggest life goal for Enchong Dee this year is learning how to handle his emotions.
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, BINI celebrate each other&rsquo;s &lsquo;Voice of Asia&rsquo; awards in Korea

SB19, BINI celebrate each other’s ‘Voice of Asia’ awards in Korea

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
P-pop frontrunners SB19 and BINI acknowledged each other as they marked yet another milestone in the international music scene...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto, tackles politics in new show

Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto, tackles politics in new show

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Let’s admit it: just hearing the name of your current special someone's ex is tough, let alone knowing that they have...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' tickets sold out in under 3 hours

BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' tickets sold out in under 3 hours

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Tickets for BINI's "Grand BINIverse" concerts were sold out in less than three hours.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lorenz and Shiela&nbsp;Martinez: A musical theater couple for nearly two decades

Lorenz and Shiela Martinez: A musical theater couple for nearly two decades

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
Musical theater couple Lorenz Martinez and Shiela Valderrama Martinez have done a number of productions together, where they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JYP Entertainment vows 'strongest legal action' vs deepfake videos

JYP Entertainment vows 'strongest legal action' vs deepfake videos

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
A major K-pop agency has vowed to take the "strongest legal action" against deepfake videos depicting its artists, after local...
Entertainment
fbtw
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this September 2024

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this September 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Filipinos can look forward to brand new movies and shows arriving in September.
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 bares who they really are in &lsquo;PAGTATAG!&rsquo; docu

SB19 bares who they really are in ‘PAGTATAG!’ docu

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
For a Pinoy music act that first exploded through new media, SB19 has taken a traditional route with their groundbreaking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Troy & KC Montero talk about their teenage years and present sibling relationship

Troy & KC Montero talk about their teenage years and present sibling relationship

By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
Questions in the “Guilty or Not Guilty” segment of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” my 20-minute daily...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with