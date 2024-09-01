Angel Aquino, daughter Iana Bernardez reveal dream co-stars, director

Mother and daughter Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez does a sustainable fashion editorial for Philstar.com at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua in Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Aquino's daughter, Iana Bernardez, is carving a name for herself as a producer, but Iana also hopes to follow in her mother's footsteps as an actress.

Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter tandem of Angel and Iana.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial featuring sustainable clothing and accessories.

Angel and Iana shared their respective showbiz journeys and their hopes and dreams for each other's careers.

“It relies heavily on who wrote it and also who is directing it, ‘cause we work with people very closely for how many years. It's important now that you have a good relationship with your director or whoever owns the film or the story because it will take years to develop," Iana said.

“I heavily consider projects based on the person I'm working with,” she added.

The producer and aspiring actress also shared her dream co-workers and co-stars.

“I enjoyed working with Janine Gutierrez. And then I wanna work with [Irish actor and star of 'Normal People] Paul Mescal,” she said.

Angel, meanwhile, has established herself as a reliable character actor. In her years in notable performances, she has worked with some of the best both here in the Philippines and abroad, including the late, great Cherie Gil and French actress Isabelle Hupert.

For the "High Street" star, she still has names on her showbiz wish list.

“Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of ‘Poor Things’ with Emma Stone. I wanna be able to work with a foreign director. I wanna be able to work in a foreign production to see how they do it out there?” Angel said.

RELATED: Angel Aquino bares business plans, dreams for producer daughter Iana Bernardez