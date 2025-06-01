^

Entertainment

Xyriel Manabat, Vince Maristela exit ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 11:30am
Xyriel Manabat, Vince Maristela exit â€˜Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™Â 
Xyriel Manabat (left) hugs fellow housemate River Joseph after learning she has been evicted from 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' with the other housemate leaving the house, Vince Maristela (right).
Screenshot via Pinoy Big Brother

MANILA, Philippines — Former child actress Xyriel Manabat and showbiz newbie Vince Maristela scored the lowest votes at the end of the weekly online voting that led to their exit from “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.” 

Xyriel and Vince are the latest housemates to leave the famous TV house after a week of intense challenges that saw immunities handed out to the toughest housemates. 

As opposed to the regular duo pairing where a pair suffers one fate, this week, housemates had to endure tasks to get immunity and get safe from nominations. 

After these immunity tasks, two GMA-7 and two ABS-CBN stars earned immunity. GMA-7 or Sparkle artists Shuvee Etrata and AZ Martinez and ABS-CBN or Star Magic talents Esnyr and Ralph de Leon won the immunity tasks. 

At the end of online poll, Xyriel and Vince got the lowest votes to save at 4.06% and 9.26%, respectively. 

The popular pairing of WillCa or Will Ashley and Bianca de Vera got the highest number of save votes at 33.09% and 30.49%, respectively. 

The other housemates who were saved were Klarisse de Guzman, River Joseph, Mika Salamanca, Charlie Fleming, Dustin Yu, and Brent Manalo. 

RELATED: Bianca Umali enters 'Pinoy Big Brother' as houseguest

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION

XYRIEL MANABAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rica Peralejo mourns ex &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; co-star Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death, reveals secret &lsquo;MU&rsquo;&nbsp;
play
Exclusive

Rica Peralejo mourns ex ‘TGIS’ co-star Red Sternberg’s death, reveals secret ‘MU’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In an exclusive interview last 2020, Rica revealed to Philstar.com that she and Red secretly had a “mutual understanding”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50
play

'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"TGIS" actor Red Sternberg is dead. He was 50. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood movie &lsquo;The Last Resort&rsquo; wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

Hollywood movie ‘The Last Resort’ wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
“It’s raining in Manila, watermelon, watermelon!”
Entertainment
fbtw
Gab Umali remains focused on carving name for himself in music industry

Gab Umali remains focused on carving name for himself in music industry

By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Gabriel Umali always reminds himself to seize every opportunity knocking at his doorstep. He has been honing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken&rsquo;: Angelu de Leon, &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; stars saddened by Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From Disney set to GMA Star: Michael Sager&rsquo;s faith-fueled journey in showbiz

From Disney set to GMA Star: Michael Sager’s faith-fueled journey in showbiz

By Angel Javier Cruz | 12 hours ago
From dancing in the background of a Disney production to landing lead roles in GMA’s teleseryes, Michael Sager’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Choi Hyun Wook, Choi Min Sik join cast of K-drama adaptation of Spanish play

Choi Hyun Wook, Choi Min Sik join cast of K-drama adaptation of Spanish play

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Streaming platform Netflix has revealed the cast of its upcoming Korean drama series "Notes from the Last Row,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ely Buendia's label releases tribute album of Eraserheads' 'Cutterpillow'

Ely Buendia's label releases tribute album of Eraserheads' 'Cutterpillow'

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The tribute album features "Cutterpillow" songs performed by Offshore artists, some of them reinterpreting tracks...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessica Soho celebrates 40th anniversary in journalism with digital archive

Jessica Soho celebrates 40th anniversary in journalism with digital archive

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
GMA Network is marking Jessica Soho's 40th anniversary in journalism this 2025 by launching a digital archive on You...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with