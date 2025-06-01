Xyriel Manabat, Vince Maristela exit â€˜Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™Â 

Xyriel Manabat, Vince Maristela exit ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’

Xyriel Manabat (left) hugs fellow housemate River Joseph after learning she has been evicted from 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' with the other housemate leaving the house, Vince Maristela (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Former child actress Xyriel Manabat and showbiz newbie Vince Maristela scored the lowest votes at the end of the weekly online voting that led to their exit from “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Xyriel and Vince are the latest housemates to leave the famous TV house after a week of intense challenges that saw immunities handed out to the toughest housemates.

As opposed to the regular duo pairing where a pair suffers one fate, this week, housemates had to endure tasks to get immunity and get safe from nominations.

After these immunity tasks, two GMA-7 and two ABS-CBN stars earned immunity. GMA-7 or Sparkle artists Shuvee Etrata and AZ Martinez and ABS-CBN or Star Magic talents Esnyr and Ralph de Leon won the immunity tasks.

At the end of online poll, Xyriel and Vince got the lowest votes to save at 4.06% and 9.26%, respectively.

The popular pairing of WillCa or Will Ashley and Bianca de Vera got the highest number of save votes at 33.09% and 30.49%, respectively.

The other housemates who were saved were Klarisse de Guzman, River Joseph, Mika Salamanca, Charlie Fleming, Dustin Yu, and Brent Manalo.

