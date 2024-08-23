^

Entertainment

Angel Aquino on her co-star, idol Cherie Gil: 'She's just so gracious'

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 2:12pm
Angel Aquino on her co-star, idol Cherie Gil: 'She's just so gracious'
Actress Angel Aquino wearing a multi-way poncho/skirt in Benguet fabric and upcycled textiles by ReRunway
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Aquino has become quite adept at straddling between bida and kontrabida roles. But when she does play villain roles, she turns to the awesome body of work of the late great Cherie Gil.

When Cherie died in 2022, Angel honored her with a heartwarming tribute on Instagram: " My Cherie amour. She who taught me to eat avocado on SkyFlakes with a drizzle of salt; And sardines straight from the can with 'tasty' bread while still looking so classy eating it in her shorts in a rickety resort in far away Donsol; And Cambozola paired with Prosecco, which now i cannot get enough of…

"She who ditched her business class lounge and instead walked around with me in Abu Dhabi airport for hours because the lounge won’t take me... She who personally asked me to play her lesbian lover in 'Kaputol' because she wasn’t sure she trusted anybody else to do it with her..

"She who always took me to dinner with her classy friends and never left me to feel uncomfortable... She was so kind to me. At first I admired her, then I loved her profoundly.

"My Cherie amour, I am heartbroken. But I have so much beautiful memories with you. Thank you for your beauty, your energy, your authenticity. Goodbye for now, awesome one. Until then," Angel wrote. 

 Another one of her posts reads: "We loved Meryl Streep. We can’t stop talking about her art, her craft, her passions, her convictions. We were as giddy as little girls when we saw her up close at the Berlinale winners’ dinner. I’ve never seen you so awestruck. I was a fan of a fan! You said you wished you had her grace and kindness, I said I wished I had her courage and versatility. I want you to know you are all of those." 

Last May, she fondly recalled her friend and influence. 

“I think aside from Sharon Cuneta, she's one of my dearest idols.

“She's such a sweetheart. You know, people think, what do you call it? She's bakulaw, but she's not.

“She just has this projection, but she's so kind. And she had so much love for the work. She had love, of course, for the craft, and her understanding of production, and her investment in the story, she’s just so gracious.

“And you just have to be good at your job around her, because she will do such a good job. Like, you're really leveling up with her, because she’s done so well," Angel wrote. 

RELATED: Angel Aquino on starring with Isabelle Huppert

vuukle comment

ANGEL AQUINO

CHERIE GIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Award-winning actor Mon Confiado will not be withdrawing the cyberlibel complaint he filed against Jeff Jacinto or Ileia...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 sacked program manager accused of sexual harassment &mdash; Raffy Tulfo

TV5 sacked program manager accused of sexual harassment — Raffy Tulfo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Raffy Tulfo confirmed on Tuesday that TV5 fired one of its program managers after investigating the sexual harrassment complaint...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shiela Valderrama Martinez revisits 30-year career highlights in &lsquo;Triple Threat&rsquo;

Shiela Valderrama Martinez revisits 30-year career highlights in ‘Triple Threat’

By Carlo Orosa | 15 hours ago
Shiela Valderrama Martinez is set to take center stage in the highly anticipated “Triple Threat” series at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelu de Leon fires back at critics of her birthday community pantry

Angelu de Leon fires back at critics of her birthday community pantry

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pasig Councilor and actress Angelu de Leon fired back at social media users who criticized her for giving vegetables...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star-studded roster of nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards

Star-studded roster of nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The 2024 Awit Awards nominations are out.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ashanti confirms birth of 1st child with Nelly

Ashanti confirms birth of 1st child with Nelly

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer Ashanti confirmed she has given birth to her first child with husband and fellow artist Nelly, a boy named Kareem...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista claps back at critics over her dog wearing diamond necklace

Heart Evangelista claps back at critics over her dog wearing diamond necklace

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Heart Evangelista fired back at social media users who criticized her for making her dog Panda wear a Bulgari necklace....
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban mourns death of mother Annabelle

Angelica Panganiban mourns death of mother Annabelle

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Angelica Panganiban's mother, Annabelle, passed away last August 20.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi: Dating but not in a relationship

Ivana Alawi: Dating but not in a relationship

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ivana Alawi has transformed into a modern-day Barbie for the latest campaign of a luxury jewelry brand.
Entertainment
fbtw
Indonesian singer Afgan happy about Asian artists supporting each other

Indonesian singer Afgan happy about Asian artists supporting each other

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
In his newly dropped English EP, Indonesian R&B singer Afgan feels thankful that he collaborated with other Asian artists,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with