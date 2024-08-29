Angel Aquino bares business plans, dreams for producer daughter Iana Bernardez

MANILA, Philippines — As an actress, Angel Aquino has consistently received critical acclaim. She is considered one of the most beautiful Filipinas of all time. For her two daughters, she is a cool mom.

So, what else does she want to achieve?

“I wanna have my own business. I don't know yet what line of business. We're still figuring it out. But, yeah, I wanna be able to to do that. Create my own business. So that, eventually, my daughters can take care of that. If they want," Angel told Philstar.com.

Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter. Angel and Iana sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial featuring sustainable clothing and accessories.

What is Angel's wish for Iana?

“I know she's a very good producer, so she doesn't need proving anymore. She’s a very good producer, but I want to see her act more. Yeah, I want to see more films with her in it. Maybe internationally too. The dream that I didn't get to live.

“But (I also want) to be in the international scene, really. Not just festivals. Because now it's more possible because the business is more open to all ethnicities. So, hopefully there will be more avenues for Iana, and not just for her, but for, you know, the Filipino talent to be in the international scene.”

