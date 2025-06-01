^

Entertainment

‘Stranger Things 5’ to drop in 3 parts 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 3:45pm
â€˜Stranger Things 5â€™ to drop in 3 partsÂ 
Image from Season 4 of 'Stranger Things'
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Halloween and the upcoming holidays will be full of surprises and twists for fans of “Stranger Things” with episodes dropping on Christmas day. 

More about the sinister world of the Upside Down will uncover in the upcoming fifth and final season of the popular Netflix show. 

Will Byers and his friends return with three-part releases: the first four episodes will drop on November 26; the next three episodes will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25; and the finale episode will drop on December 31. 

Episodes will drop at 9 a.m. in the Philippines. 

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. 

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” read the show’s full synopsis. 

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' 5th season announces 2025 release, episode titles

NETFLIX

STRANGER THINGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ricky Davao&rsquo;s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

Ricky Davao’s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 3 days ago
It’s my dear friend Ricky Davao’s birthday tomorrow. He would have been 64. It will be Ricky’s first celebration...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado are partners in action, for real, in comeback series

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado are partners in action, for real, in comeback series

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
For Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, “Sanggang Dikit FR” marks a milestone — their first teleserye together...
Entertainment
fbtw
'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken&rsquo;: Angelu de Leon, &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; stars saddened by Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rica Peralejo mourns ex &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; co-star Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death, reveals secret &lsquo;MU&rsquo;&nbsp;
play
Exclusive

Rica Peralejo mourns ex ‘TGIS’ co-star Red Sternberg’s death, reveals secret ‘MU’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In an exclusive interview last 2020, Rica revealed to Philstar.com that she and Red secretly had a “mutual understanding”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood movie &lsquo;The Last Resort&rsquo; wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

Hollywood movie ‘The Last Resort’ wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
“It’s raining in Manila, watermelon, watermelon!”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Park Bo Gum to visit Manila in August for fan meet tour

Park Bo Gum to visit Manila in August for fan meet tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Korean star Park Bo-gum is coming back to the Philippines for his "Be With You" fan meeting tour, his first solo...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Disney set to GMA Star: Michael Sager&rsquo;s faith-fueled journey in showbiz

From Disney set to GMA Star: Michael Sager’s faith-fueled journey in showbiz

By Angel Javier Cruz | 17 hours ago
From dancing in the background of a Disney production to landing lead roles in GMA’s teleseryes, Michael Sager’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gab Umali remains focused on carving name for himself in music industry

Gab Umali remains focused on carving name for himself in music industry

By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Gabriel Umali always reminds himself to seize every opportunity knocking at his doorstep. He has been honing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Choi Hyun Wook, Choi Min Sik join cast of K-drama adaptation of Spanish play

Choi Hyun Wook, Choi Min Sik join cast of K-drama adaptation of Spanish play

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Streaming platform Netflix has revealed the cast of its upcoming Korean drama series "Notes from the Last Row,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with