â€˜Stranger Things 5â€™ to drop in 3 partsÂ 

‘Stranger Things 5’ to drop in 3 parts

MANILA, Philippines — Halloween and the upcoming holidays will be full of surprises and twists for fans of “Stranger Things” with episodes dropping on Christmas day.

More about the sinister world of the Upside Down will uncover in the upcoming fifth and final season of the popular Netflix show.

Will Byers and his friends return with three-part releases: the first four episodes will drop on November 26; the next three episodes will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25; and the finale episode will drop on December 31.

Episodes will drop at 9 a.m. in the Philippines.

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” read the show’s full synopsis.

