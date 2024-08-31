^

Global girl group Katseye to hold shows in the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 3:04pm
Girl group Katseye
Katseye via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Global girl group Katseye, which includes Filipina member Sophia Laforteza, will have a series of performances in the country this September.

The group announced it would be going around Asia in the middle of September, with stops in Korea, Japan and the Philippines.

Katseye will be in Korea from September 12 to 16, the Philippines from September 17 to 19, and Japan from September 20 to 23.

Ticket prices and venues will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this month, Netflix released "Pop Star Academy: Katseye," which documents the year-long journey to form the girl group where Sophia — daughter of singer, actress and thespian Carla Guevara-Laforteza — is the lone Filipina.

Other Katseye members are Daniela, Lara, and Megan from the United States, Manon from Switzerland, and Yoonchae from South Korea.

The group recently released its first extended play "SIS (Soft Is Strong)," which carries the singles "Debut" and "Touch."

