LIST: Concerts, events this September 2024

MANILA, Philippines — September is a strange month for Filipinos because the weather is always changing and we aren't sure what kind of festive mood we should be in.

Regardless, this month promises to be filled with fan meetings, local productions, and concerts of all kinds.

Here are several of the concerts, events, and productions happening in September:

Doh Kyungsoo: Bloom in Manila (September 1)

The second and final night of EXO member D.O.'s "Bloom" fan concert in the the Araneta Coliseum following a sold-out first day.

'Giselle' (September 1)

The final night of Ballet Manila's performance of "Giselle" in the Aliw Theater, featuring Renata Shakirova and Aleksei Timofeyev from Russia's Mariinsky Ballet.

EaJ (September 1)

Korean singer-songwriter Park Jae-hyung, better known as Jae or EaJ, is coming back to Manila for a one-night-only solo concert in the SM North EDSA Skydome.

'Mula Sa Buwan' (September 1, 6 to 8)

Barefoot Theater Collective finishes yet another run of the Filipino adaptation of "Cyrano de Bergerac" at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater, this run starring Myke Salomon, Gab Pangilinan, and MC Dela Cruz.

'One More Chance: The Musical - The Rerun' (September 1, 5 to 8, 12 to 15, 19 to 22, 26 to 29)

The Philippine Educational Theater Association continues its rerun of "One More Chance," the musical based on the 2007 movie of the same name, featuring the songs of Ben&Ben, still at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

Laufey: Bewitched - The Goddess (September 2)

Grammy-winning Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter returns to the Philippines for a second time year, this time for a solo show at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coke Studio: The Ultimate Fandom Concert (September 5)

NewJeans, Zack Tabudlo, Alamat, Nik Makino, Kyle Echarri, and Illest Morena make up the line-up of Coke Studio's Ultimate Fandom Concert taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BamBam (September 6, 8)

Thai singer BamBam of K-pop group GOT7 will have a fansign event in Cebu's IC3 Convention Center then stage his "Bamesis" showcase tour to Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

'Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert' (September 7 and 8)

The Filharmonika Orchestra led by conductor Gerard Salonga will perform live the score of "Star Wars: A New Hope" while the movie plays at the The Theatre At Solaire.

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (September 11 and 12)

Rock band Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is returning to the Philippines after eight years with concerts in the SMX Convention Center Davao and SM North EDSA Skydome.

Red Velvet: Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv (September 14)

K-pop girl group Red Velvet are coming back to the Philippines for its first fan concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

David Archuleta (September 14)

"American Idol" alum and fan-favorite singer David Archuleta is returning to the Philippines to perform his hit tracks at the New Frontier Theater.

Ely Buendia (September 14)

Singer-songwriter and Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia is staging another solo concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater to perform his greatest hits.

Wi Ha Joon (September 15)

Korean actor Wi Ha-joon is returning to the Philippines for his "A Wively Day" fan meeting tour at the New Frontier Theater.

'Rolling on the River: The Tina Turner Tribute Show' (September 20 and 21)

American singer Sandy Redd pays tribute to the late Tina Turner by performing her rock and soulful R&B hits at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

'One Music Revolution 2024: P-pop Start' (September 21)

Alamat, Dionela, and KAIA lead a stellar P-pop line-up performing at the New Frontier Theater.

Side A and Janine Teñoso: Bounded By Sound (September 21)

Side A and Janine Teñoso team up for a benefit concert at the The Theatre At Solaire.

3rd Avenue (September 26)

The country's Premier Wedding Band marks its 20th anniversary with a show at San Juan's Music Museum accompanied by a few guest performers.

Martin Nievera: The King 4Ever (September 27)

The Concert King Martin Nievera will stage his 42nd anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

'Carpenters Reborn' (September 27)

Chloe Foston honors The Carpenters in this tribute concert at The Theatre At Solaire with special guest Marco Sison.

The Maine (September 27 and 28)

American rock band The Maine is bringing its highly anticipated "The Sweet Sixteen" tour to the SM North EDSA Skydome with two unique setlists that will make people fall in love with them all over again.

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals (September 28)

Regional qualifier winners and wildcards will compete at Kilometer Zero in Luneta for a chance to represent the country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India.

Anne-Marie (September 28)

British pop singer Anne-Marie is coming back to the Philippines, this time performing at the Podium Hall in Mandaluyong.

Neil Pedrosa: Quarenta (September 28)

Singer-actor Neil Pedrosa marks an aptly named 40th milestone with a solo symphony concert at San Juan's Music Museum, with the concert's proceeds for the benefit of the Pawis ni Pedring Scholarship Foundation.

RELATED: LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024