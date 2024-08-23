Daniel Padilla sports 'modern mullet' look

Daniel Padilla sporting a modern mullet cut as seen on the Instagram post of celebrity hairstylist Jun Jun Parcero on August 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — How would Daniel Padilla look in a mullet? Fans get their answers as the actor is pictured with a mullet hairdo but with a twist.

Celebrity hairstylist Jun Jun Parcero uploaded a video of him trimming the hair of the actor and the subsequent result of Daniel's new haircut on his Instagram account.

"Modern mullet," wrote Parcero and tagged the actor.

Scrolling Parcero's Instagram, he has cut or styled the hairs of other stars, including Jake Cuenca, Billy Crawford, Sam Concepcion, Martin del Rosario and Anthony Jennings.

Padilla has not been seen on TV starring in a major project since last year. He has been keeping busy off screen with project launches, including a Batangas theme park with a castle that opened last May.

The mullet is a style that cuts the hair at the front and sides short while keeping the hair at the back longer.

It was popular in the 1980s but has been among the preferred hairstyles among ancient Romans.

