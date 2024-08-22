TV5 sacked program manager accused of sexual harassment — Raffy Tulfo

MANILA, Philippines — Raffy Tulfo confirmed on Tuesday that TV5 fired one of its program managers after investigating the sexual harrassment complaint filed by a new talent.

In his Facebook post yesterday, the tough-speaking host-senator said that TV5 Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan personally reached out to him to tell him that the network has finished it investigation on the sexual harrassment case filed against a program manager for TV5 News and Public Affairs identified as Cliff Gingco.

According to Tulfo, the investigation found that there was strong evidence against Gingco that led TV5 to terminate him.

"Lumitaw sa imbestigasyon na may matibay na basehan ang reklamo laban kay Gingco kaya nag-desisyon ang TV5 na tanggalin siya sa trabaho," Tulfo wrote on Facebook.

The unnamed talent reached out to Tulfo's public service program "Raffy Tulfo in Action" last August 9 to ask for help regarding his allegations of sexual abuse against a TV5 program manager.

Tulfo said that upon hearing this complaint, he immediately sent a letter to the TV5 chairman to ensure a fair investigation and hinder any cover-up.

The host-senator said that chairman immediately replied to his letter. Likewise, Pangilinan was pleased that he was informed regarding the sensitive matter. He said that the TV5 chairman is ready to give support to the victim, especially for his therapy.

"Idinagdag din ni Chairman MVP na ang TV5 ay magbibigay ng buong suporta sa biktima, partikular na ang medical assistance gaya ng therapy at iba pang kakailanganin nito," Tulfo said.

Tulfo thanked Pangilinan for the swift response to his letter.

He said that Gingco is facing criminal charges.

"Kasong kriminal ang kinahaharap din ngayon ni Gingco sa piskalya, kung saan tumutulong at nakatutok ang RTIA para masiguro na maayos ang pag-usad ng kaso," Tulfo said.

In Tulfo's show, a new program researcher alleged about being harrassed by a program manager of TV5 last July in Pasig.

Disclosure: Manny V. Pangilinan, through MediaQuest Holdings, holds a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., the company behind Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.