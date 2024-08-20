'It wrecked me': Sandro Muhlach addresses alleged sexual abuse

Trigger warning: sexual abuse, anxiety, PTSD

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Sandro Muhlach said the alleged sexual abuse by two independent GMA-7 contractors "wrecked" him, a day after filing cases against the suspects in question.

The young actor appeared virtually at Senate hearing on August 19. His father Niño confirmed criminal complaints were filed to the Department of Justice.

Sandro kept his statements minimal as copies of the complaint have not been given to the opposite camp.

According to the actor, contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz invited him to a hotel room where they were drinking. When Sandro went to the hotel room, Cruz was already visibly intoxicated.

However upon recalling the incident Sandro was more hesitant to discuss further, even after probing by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, which led to an executive session behind closed doors.

Related: Sandro Muhlach files rape complaint vs GMA contactors

After the session ended, Sandro posted a personal statement on his Instagram stories saying he wouldn't be silenced and truth would prevail

."What you did to me, it wrecked me," Sandro continued. "Hirap na hirap ako makatulog since it happened. Anxiety and PTSD are hard to beat. Everyday akong hina-haunt ng trauma ko."

The actor said he did not want the incident to happen to anyone else and that he even feels disgusted with himself.

"I'm trying my best to be okay para hindi mag-alala yung pamilya ko lalo na yung mommy ko na nasa Amerika na araw-araw umiiyak dahil sinisisi niya ang sarili niya na malayo siya at hindi ako maprotektahan. But the truth is I'm not okay," Sandro said.

Sandro thanked his family and friends for their support and kinds words, dedicating his fight to all who've been abused, reiterating that truth would prevail. — with reports from Jean Mangaluz

RELATED: Sandro Muhlach traumatized by alleged sexual harassment — Lani Mercado, Bong Revilla

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details: