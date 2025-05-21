Dolly de Leon, Jon Jon Briones join Netflix's 'Avatar' series

MANILA, Philippines — Two more Filipinos are joining the cast of Netflix's live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as members of the Fire Nation.

Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon will take on the dual role of Lo and Li, the non-firebending twin advisors of Princess Azula, portrayed by Elizabeth Yu.

Filipino-American thespian Jon Jon Briones, meanwhile, will play swordmaster Piandao in the show's third season.

Other newcomers to the series are Madison Hu, Dichen Lachman, Lily Gao, Terry Chen, and Tantoo Cardinal, who join previously announced cast additions Miya Cech, Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, Kelemete Misipeka, Lourdes Faberes, and Rekha Sharma.

De Leon received global recognition for her scene-stealing performance in "Triangle of Sadness." She is also known for starring in "Iti Mapukpukaw," "Verdict," "A Very Good Girl," "On the Job: The Missing 8," and the upcoming second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Welcome the new faces joining the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Seasons 2 and 3. pic.twitter.com/7n8ubCoOqi — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) May 20, 2025

Briones' stage credits include "Miss Saigon," "Into the Woods," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Les Miserables," "The Wiz," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," and recently, "Hadestown" with his daughter Isa.

The actor also starred in series, such as "Ratched," "Trese," "Class of '09," "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" recently wrapped up production on its second season and immediately proceeded with shooting the third and final season.

Season 2 will see Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier's Aang, the titular Avatar, and his friends explore the Earth Kingdom, particularly the walled city of Ba Sing Se.

Prince Zuko, played by Dallas Liu, continues his hot pursuit of the Avatar to appease his father, the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

