Angelu de Leon fires back at critics of her birthday community pantry

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 12:51pm
Actress and Pasig City councilor Angelu de Leon
MANILA, Philippines — Pasig Councilor and actress Angelu de Leon fired back at social media users who criticized her for giving vegetables during her birthday community pantry. 

In one post on X, Angelu was seen giving "sitaw" or string beans to queued residents while promoting her ongoing show "Pulang Araw," where she plays Carmela Borromeo, the mother of Sanya Lopez's Teresita. 

“Kakapiranggot lang na gulay tapos gusto mo manood ng Pulang Bangaw? Grabe na ang pagka-desperada mo gurl,” the basher captioned the post. 

Another X user share the post with the caption: "JUST INday Badiday: 'Pulang Araw,' namigay ng limang pirasong sitaw mapanood lang. Yes po, lima po, nabilang ng SVG at Nielsen…CHARitable!” 

Angelu commented on the post saying: “Hi, I do my yearly birthday community pantry as a way of giving back and being grateful to my constituents. Personal ko po ito.”

“Nahiya naman ako na hindi ito sapat para sa'yo. Pero I guess hindi ka naman taga-Pasig. I will promote 'Pulang Araw' because I am proud of our show,” she added. 

In her Facebook account, Angelu explained that it was not only sitaw she had given away. She also gave a piece of bottle gourd, egglant, bitter gourd and lady fingers. The actress-politician noted the rising cost of vegetables, saying that P64 is not enough to have a healthy meal per day. 

“Meron pa hong putol na upo kasi hindi ko kaya mag-bigay ng buo. Pinuputol namin para meron ang lahat. May talong, ampalaya at okra din. Ang mahal na pala talaga ng gulay ngayon. Hindi talaga aabot ang P64 sa isang masustansyang meal per day,” she said. 

Angelu is currently part of the top-rating historical drama "Pulang Araw." The series has been consistently in the Top 5 most-streamed shows on Netflix Philippines since it started streaming last July 26. It also airs on GMA-7.

It tells the story of four childhood friends whose friendship will be tested and lives put at risk during the World War II in the Philippines. 

ANGELU DE LEON

PULANG ARAW
