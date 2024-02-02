^

Angelu de Leon shares forgiveness quotes after Claudine Barretto remark

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 5:48pm
Angelu de Leon shares forgiveness quotes after Claudine Barretto remark
Actress and Pasig City councilor Angelu de Leon
MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City councilor Angelu de Leon shared a cryptic post after Claudine Barretto revealed her tiff with her.

In her Instagram (IG) story, Angelu posted quotes regarding forgiveness.

As published on Instagram, Angelu shared, “FORGIVENESS IS GRACE GRANTED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT. THE SPIRIT-FILLED KNOW WHAT IT IS TO FORGIVE FASTER THAN OTHERS CAN APOLOGIZE.” 

In another post, Angelu wrote, "DO THE NEW YOU."

"Let us not become weary in doing good," she added. 

At Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas' recent 20th wedding anniversary celebration, Claudine and Gladys' conversation on the stage went viral. 

"Game ka ba doon, Clau? Game ka ba doon kung matutuloy ang reunion project natin with Juday and Angelu?" Gladys asked Claudine. 

Gladys referred to Judy Ann Santos, or also fondly called Juday, their contemporary from the 1990s. The three were reportedly tapped to do a reunion project. All three of them were among the popular young stars of ABS-CBN in the 1990s, while Angelu was identified with GMA-7. 

"No, no, no. Hindi. Ikaw lang, at ako, at si Juday. Walang Angelu," Claudine answered.

"Huh? Talaga ba?" Gladys replied. 

"Oo. Bakit sinali mo 'yun?" Claudine added.

RELATED: 'Walang Angelu': Claudine Barretto cancels out Angelu de Leon in project with Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes
 

