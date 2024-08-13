^

Entertainment

Jericho Rosales confesses to dating Janine Gutierrez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 5:01pm
Jericho Rosales confesses to dating Janine Gutierrez
Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez at National Museum
NeriMe Crtvs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales admitted that he is dating Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez. 

In an interview with the media earlier today, Jerico said that he fell in love with Janine. 

"I first decided to join the project because I was really, really so into the production team and everyone and then I realized I was so into her," Jericho said.

"She's an amazing person, very sweet, very kind, very funny, and very dedicated, very good actress," he added.

"We share a lot of things, 'hey you're fun, I'm fun,' let's go to the museum, sure."

When asked if they are dating, Jericho said: "Yes, we're going out."

Jericho said that he's enjoying his time with Janine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthea Bueno (@antheabueno)

"We'll see, we shall see. You expect good things about it. It's really, really nice and happy … things are great. There's no negativity around," he said.

"It's fun, you gotta enjoy this fire, flame, whatever it is," the actor added.

RELATEDJericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez 'museum date' fuels romance rumors

vuukle comment

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JERICHO ROSALES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon on Carlos Yulo Olympics win, family drama
play

Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon on Carlos Yulo Olympics win, family drama

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
The Philippines’ first British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, and first Olivier...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korina Sanchez returns to news reporting via Bilyonaryo News Channel

Korina Sanchez returns to news reporting via Bilyonaryo News Channel

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran journalist Korina Sanchez has returned to news reporting after a decade via Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC). 
Entertainment
fbtw
Joem Bascon finds work-and-life balance

Joem Bascon finds work-and-life balance

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Reliable actor Joem Bascon feels very happy and honored to be included in the hit GMA Prime series, “Asawa Ng Asawa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Meet the man behind Kitchen Magic

Meet the man behind Kitchen Magic

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
After the release of Bilang on audio streaming sites under Star Music with concept and lyrics from yours truly, a new opportunity...
Entertainment
fbtw
All the best moments at Cinemalaya Bente awards night

All the best moments at Cinemalaya Bente awards night

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
A regional film sweeping major awards, an unexpected tie for the Best Actress, a 15-year-old winner with a powerful message...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: BINI&rsquo;s Araneta Coliseum concert 2024 ticket prices

LIST: BINI’s Araneta Coliseum concert 2024 ticket prices

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN’s Star Music released the ticket prices for the "Nation's Girl Group" BINI’s "Grand BINIverse" concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
'When your privacy is invaded': Lea Salonga recalls alleged 'snubbing' incident with Pinoys in Broadway
play

'When your privacy is invaded': Lea Salonga recalls alleged 'snubbing' incident with Pinoys in Broadway

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ first Olivier and Tony Awards Best Actress winner, Lea Salonga, recalled a recent encounter with Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon shares &lsquo;Filipino-ness&rsquo; working in series with Nicole Kidman
play

Dolly de Leon shares ‘Filipino-ness’ working in series with Nicole Kidman

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ first British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon just wrapped up shooting...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Cinemalaya 2024 winners

LIST: Cinemalaya 2024 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera won the Best Performance of an Actress award for the film “Balota” at the recently...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Boba, stupida, pangit&rsquo;: Dolly de Leon, Lea Salonga reveal &lsquo;traumatic&rsquo; experiences in theater
play

‘Boba, stupida, pangit’: Dolly de Leon, Lea Salonga reveal ‘traumatic’ experiences in theater

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Boba, torta, stupida, gaga, tanga, pangit” — these were some of the bad words Dolly de Leon had to swallow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with