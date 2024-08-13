Jericho Rosales confesses to dating Janine Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales admitted that he is dating Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez.

In an interview with the media earlier today, Jerico said that he fell in love with Janine.

"I first decided to join the project because I was really, really so into the production team and everyone and then I realized I was so into her," Jericho said.

"She's an amazing person, very sweet, very kind, very funny, and very dedicated, very good actress," he added.

"We share a lot of things, 'hey you're fun, I'm fun,' let's go to the museum, sure."

When asked if they are dating, Jericho said: "Yes, we're going out."

Jericho said that he's enjoying his time with Janine.

"We'll see, we shall see. You expect good things about it. It's really, really nice and happy … things are great. There's no negativity around," he said.

"It's fun, you gotta enjoy this fire, flame, whatever it is," the actor added.

