Mother Lily's memorial service starts in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — The Monteverde family released a statement regarding the passing of Regal Films matriarch Lily Monteverde.

“Our mother, Lily Yu Monteverde, ended her journey at 3:18 AM this morning (August 4, 2024) to join our Creator,” the Monteverde family statement read.

“Throughout her years she has not only been a mother to her children but also the 'Mother' to so many generations of Filipino filmmakers who have helped define what Philippine cinema is today.

“Even to her final years, Mother Lily has served as one of the cornerstones of the movie industry, providing opportunities to filmmakers --- both creative and technical --- to carve their names in our popular history.”

The statement said that Lily was not only a matriarch of the Regal Films but a true mother to artists and workers who had the chance to know her.

“Mother Lily was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her final hours. She was blessed with the chance to say goodbye to her closest friends and associates who bid her farewell yesterday before she left for that trip back home to the Divine Father.

“The family is at peace now that their mother has not only found rest but has joined their father Remy in that place called eternity --- as they were together in life as they will remain together where there is no space or time.

“The Monteverde family are requesting for your prayers and to cherish the memory of Mother Lily not only as a face of cinema but as a loving mother who she truly was... and will always be forever.”

The memorial service will start today at 3:30 p.m. until August 9 in 38 Valencia Events Place, Quezon City. The interment will be on August 10 in The Heritage Park, Taguig City.

