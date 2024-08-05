^

'Thank you': Top celebrities to Carlos Yulo for 2 gold medals at Paris Olympics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 7:20am
'Thank you': Top celebrities to Carlos Yulo for 2 gold medals at Paris Olympics
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities reacted and praised Carlos Yulo for winning two gold medals in the Paris Olympics 2024. 

Carlos became first Filipino to win multiple gold medals in the quadrennial sports meet. He won the men’s vault final and the floor exercise. 

Kapamiya star Vice Ganda wrote on X his congratulations to Carlos:

 

Earlier, Vice also congratulated Carlos for his first gold medal. 

"Congratulations Carlos Yulo for bagging the Gold in Men”s Floor Exercise!!!!!!  Maraming salamat sa karangalang binigay mo sa Pilipinas!" Vice wrote. 

"Pag-uwi mo dumeretso ka sa Vice Comedy Club libre ka na sa entrance may kasama pang nachos at bottomless iced tea! Chozzzz!!!!" he jokingly added. 

Content creator Eruption commented on Carlos' post. "Way to go bro! All that hard work, sacrifice and perseverance paid off! Lakas," he commented. 

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo also commented with "Congratulations! Mabuhay ka."

Broadway star Lea Salonga posted on her Instagram story a photo of Carlos and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. 

"For all you have done for God and country, thank you," Lea wrote. 

Actresses Anne Curtis, Michelle Dee and Carla Abellana also expressed their congratulations on Carlos' Instagram post.

