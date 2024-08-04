Yulo rules gymnastics vault for historic double Olympic gold

MANILA, Philippines — One and done?

No thanks, says Carlos Yulo.

Yulo, the Philippines’ Golden Boy, bagged another gold medal in the Paris Olympics after ruling the men’s vault final Sunday evening (Manila time).

Yulo thus wrote another piece of history as the first Filipino to win multiple gold medals in the quadrennial sports meet. He won the floor exercise gold medal on Saturday,

With the bar already high after the first three gymnasts, Yulo mixed power and grace perfectly and nailed his first vault beautifully while also making a clean landing to receive a 15.433 score, the highest given.

While there was a slight dip in his second vault – 14.800 – it was enough to propel him to the top of the standings with a score of 15.116.

But with four other gymnasts yet to perform, Yulo, and the whole Philippines, waited with bated breath.

And as Artur Davtyan finished his routine and his 14.966 score was announced, Yulo and the whole country let out a huge sigh of relief, replaced by shouts of jubilation.

The competition started off hot, with Nazar Chepurnyi finishing his routine with a score of 14.899.

Harry Hepworth of Great Britain turned things up a notch, recording 14.949. He was followed by Jake Jarman with 14.933.

The 24-year-old dynamo then showed off his gymnastic prowess and just showed dominating flair.

With Yulo’s second medal in Paris, the Philippine delegation has tied its medal tally in Tokyo with four. Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are assured of at least a bronze medal.

Davtyan brought home the silver medal, while Hepworth wound up with the bronze medal.