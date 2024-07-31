^

Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 6:40pm
Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September
In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Getty Images North America via AFP / Kevin Winter

MANILA, Philippines — A concert film on award-winning R&B artist Usher will screen in global cinemas for a limited time this September.

"Usher: Rendezvous in Paris" was filmed during the singer's eight-concert performance in the French capital last year during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale.

Among the songs Usher performed were timeless hits like "Yeah!," "My Boo" and "Love In This Club."

Apart from bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, the concert film will also show never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.

"Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans," Usher said in a statement. "I hope those who weren't able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens."

"Usher: Rendezvous in Paris," helmed by veteran music video director Anthony Mandler, will screen in 2,000 cinemas worldwide, half of them in the United States through AMC Theatres.

Trafalgar Releasing will handle global releases in partnership with AMC Theatres Distribution while Sony Music Vision is distributor of all rights except theatrical.

Complete screening and ticket details will be avalable at UsherinParis.com on August 6, the screenings taking place between September 12 and 15 in select locations.

RELATED: Fil-Am H.E.R. among Usher's surprise Super Bowl halftime show guests; Taylor Swift, Beyonce talk of town

