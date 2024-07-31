Dolly de Leon, Jerrold Tarog lead Cinemalaya 2024 jury

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon and director Jerrold Tarog lead the panel of judges of the 2024 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Joining them are renowned critic Nicanor Tiongson, Berlinale film curator Nicola Marzano, and Dhaka International Film Festival founder and director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal.

De Leon starred in two entries of last year's Cinemalaya, winning the Best Supporting Actress award for "Iti Mapukpukaw," the first full-length animated film to compete for and win the festival's top prize.

Tarog directed the 2013 Cinemalaya Best Picture winner "Sana Dati," which he also wrote, produced, edited, scored, and did the sound design for.

The filmmaker went on accept the awards for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Musical Score, and Best Sound Design. "Sana Dati" also won Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Supporting Actor for TJ Trinidad.

In 2007, Tarog also received the Best Original Musical Score plum for working on Adolfo Alix Jr.'s "Kadin."

Cinemalaya also announced the jury for NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) Award: local filmmaker and documentary advocate Monster Jimenez, Russian film producer Nina Kochelyaeva, and Cinemalaya veteran Jay Abello.

This year's Cinemalaya opens on August 2 with a red carpet and screening of Sheron Dayoc's "Gospel of the Beast" in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, running until August 11 in the mall and other select Ayala Malls Cinemas.

