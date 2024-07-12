^

Entertainment

Cedrick Juan still not used to post-'GomBurZa' fame and support

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Cedrick Juan still isn't used to the immense support he's been getting following a breakout performance in last year's Metro Manila Film Festival entry "GomBurZa" for which he won the Best Actor plum.

Juan spoke to members of the media including Philstar.com last July 10 at a press conference for the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival where he stars in one competing film, "Gulay Lang, Manong!"

The movie marks Juan's return to independent filmmaking and his second Cinemalaya film after appearing in "Huling Palabas" last year.

"Hindi ako sanay," Juan said of the success that has followed him the last few months, explaining that there was more to the support his fans are giving.

For the actor, fans follow and support a given individual when their advocacies align, as Juan puts it, "stan with a purpose."

"Hindi ko sila nire-require to do this and that, nagugulat na lang ako na ang dami nilang initiative na ginagawa," Juan ended. "Sobrang happy ako kasi ibig sabihin 'yung advocacies na ginagawa ko, may nai-influence din. 'Yun ang mahalaga sa'kin."

A total of 200 titles will be running at Cinemalaya 2024, including 10 feature films, 10 short films, and 10 Philippine premieres out of the main competition from August 2 to 11 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

RELATED: Movies starring Marian Rivera, Mylene Dizon lead Cinemalaya 2024 lineup

vuukle comment

CEDRICK JUAN

CINEMALAYA

CINEMALAYA FILM FESTIVAL

CINEMALAYA PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I'll try my best': Marian Rivera asked to translate &lsquo;Superbods&rsquo; question into English

'I'll try my best': Marian Rivera asked to translate ‘Superbods’ question into English

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Rivera-Dantes was among the celebrity judges at last night’s competition, alongside actors Aga Muhlach and Richard Gomez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame to hold daily Facebook Live show leading to TV5 comeback

Willie Revillame to hold daily Facebook Live show leading to TV5 comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
The excitement for TV5’s “Wil To Win” cranks up to full intensity this week as Willie Revillame holds a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Epy Quizon says 'Pulang Araw' role close to his heart because of dad Dolphy

Epy Quizon says 'Pulang Araw' role close to his heart because of dad Dolphy

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Epy Quizon was supposed to take a break from acting but when he was shown the character description for his role in the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shows 'revenge body' at sexy Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finals night performance
play

WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shows 'revenge body' at sexy Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finals night performance

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Actress and new “Superbod” Kathryn Bernardo delivered a provocative dance number at the culmination of Century...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who are today&rsquo;s hitmakers?

Who are today’s hitmakers?

By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
I blinked and suddenly Hev Abi was not No. 1 anymore.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Suzette Doctolero shares 'Pulang Araw' historical, social relevance

Suzette Doctolero shares 'Pulang Araw' historical, social relevance

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Writer Suzette Doctolero said she actually started conceptualizing "Pulang Araw" 12 years ago but it was not made due to its...
Entertainment
fbtw
NCT's Doyoung cancels September concert in Manila

NCT's Doyoung cancels September concert in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The solo concert of Korean artist Doyoung from the boy band NCT in Manila later this year has been canceled.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actress Maris Racal and singer Rico Blanco have called it quits, ending their relationship which they confirmed in 2021.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Yna Tresvalles in 'Six' cast of Philippine run

Fil-Am Yna Tresvalles in 'Six' cast of Philippine run

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The full cast of the upcoming Philippine run of award-winning production "SIX the Musical" has finally been confirmed.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with