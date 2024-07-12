Cedrick Juan still not used to post-'GomBurZa' fame and support

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Cedrick Juan still isn't used to the immense support he's been getting following a breakout performance in last year's Metro Manila Film Festival entry "GomBurZa" for which he won the Best Actor plum.

Juan spoke to members of the media including Philstar.com last July 10 at a press conference for the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival where he stars in one competing film, "Gulay Lang, Manong!"

The movie marks Juan's return to independent filmmaking and his second Cinemalaya film after appearing in "Huling Palabas" last year.

"Hindi ako sanay," Juan said of the success that has followed him the last few months, explaining that there was more to the support his fans are giving.

For the actor, fans follow and support a given individual when their advocacies align, as Juan puts it, "stan with a purpose."

"Hindi ko sila nire-require to do this and that, nagugulat na lang ako na ang dami nilang initiative na ginagawa," Juan ended. "Sobrang happy ako kasi ibig sabihin 'yung advocacies na ginagawa ko, may nai-influence din. 'Yun ang mahalaga sa'kin."

A total of 200 titles will be running at Cinemalaya 2024, including 10 feature films, 10 short films, and 10 Philippine premieres out of the main competition from August 2 to 11 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

RELATED: Movies starring Marian Rivera, Mylene Dizon lead Cinemalaya 2024 lineup