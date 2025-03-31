Ai-Ai delas Alas revokes estranged husbandâ€™s U.S. Green Card petition

Ai-Ai delas Alas revokes estranged husband’s U.S. Green Card petition

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas has officially revoked her petition for estranged husband Gerald Sibayan to become a permanent U.S. citizen.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved Ai-Ai's request in January to revoke her Petition for Alien Relative for Gerald.

Ai-Ai disclosed that the reason behind her decision was Gerald’s involvement with a third party.

“There is no appeal to this decision,” USCIS noted, confirming that Gerald cannot challenge the ruling.

In a report by PEP.ph, Ai-Ai’s lawyer, Pia Dyquiangco, explained that Gerald would not no longer benefit from the petition.

“It is Ai-Ai’s prerogative as the petitioner whether to push through with the petition or not. Because of the pending divorce, she is being truthful to USCIS about the state of her marriage,” Dyquiangco said.

“What he does after this is up to him, and with regard to his immigration, he is on his own,” she added.

Ai-Ai became a permanent resident of the United States in 2015. In 2022, she said in an interview that her priority was to work on applying for a U.S. citizenship, cutting down her workload in the process.

