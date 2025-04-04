DigiPlus wins big at 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

MANILA, Philippines — DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the pioneer in digital sports and entertainment in the Philippines and the company behind leading gaming brands such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, won seven honors — including five coveted gold awards — at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

This milestone places DigiPlus among the most awarded companies in the region this year, spotlighting its strategic growth and transformative impact across digital entertainment, social development and investor relations.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program that recognizes innovation across all 29 markets in the region. Widely regarded as the world’s premier business awards, the Stevie Awards represent a prestigious recognition of business excellence.

DigiPlus bagged five Gold Stevies for “Innovative Achievement in Growth”, “Innovation in Investor Relations”, “Excellence in Social Impact Companies”, “Innovation in Annual Reports”, and “Innovation in Corporate Websites”. The company also clinched Silver and Bronze Stevies for “Achievement in Product Innovation” and “Innovation in Brand Renovation”, respectively.

At the core of these wins is DigiPlus’ commitment to innovation and digital transformation. From redefining the player experience through localized and immersive content, to launching a refreshed brand identity that resonates with a more connected and tech-savvy user base, DigiPlus has embraced a future-forward mindset. The company’s calculated investments in big data, cutting-edge technologies, and stakeholder engagement have not only fueled business growth, but also opened inclusive pathways to digital participation through its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation.

“This momentous victory at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards affirms DigiPlus’ emergence as a true powerhouse of innovation and progress, reshaping industry boundaries and redefining digital consumer engagement on a global scale,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco. "Through consistent growth and business performance, DigiPlus reaffirms its unwavering commitment to creating long-term value.”

Winning entries in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards undergo a rigorous, multi-layered evaluation by an esteemed panel of judges composed of business and industry leaders across the region. "The 12th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards received an impressive array of outstanding entries," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "This year’s winners have clearly shown their dedication to innovation, and we commend their resilience and imaginative efforts.”