^

Sports

DigiPlus wins big at 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 3:48pm
DigiPlus wins big at 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

MANILA, Philippines — DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the pioneer in digital sports and entertainment in the Philippines and the company behind leading gaming brands such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, won seven honors — including five coveted gold awards — at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. 

This milestone places DigiPlus among the most awarded companies in the region this year, spotlighting its strategic growth and transformative impact across digital entertainment, social development and investor relations. 

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program that recognizes innovation across all 29 markets in the region. Widely regarded as the world’s premier business awards, the Stevie Awards represent a prestigious recognition of business excellence.

DigiPlus bagged five Gold Stevies for “Innovative Achievement in Growth”, “Innovation in Investor Relations”, “Excellence in Social Impact Companies”, “Innovation in Annual Reports”, and “Innovation in Corporate Websites”. The company also clinched Silver and Bronze Stevies for “Achievement in Product Innovation” and “Innovation in Brand Renovation”, respectively.

At the core of these wins is DigiPlus’ commitment to innovation and digital transformation. From redefining the player experience through localized and immersive content, to launching a refreshed brand identity that resonates with a more connected and tech-savvy user base, DigiPlus has embraced a future-forward mindset. The company’s calculated investments in big data, cutting-edge technologies, and stakeholder engagement have not only fueled business growth, but also opened inclusive pathways to digital participation through its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation.

“This momentous victory at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards affirms DigiPlus’ emergence as a true powerhouse of innovation and progress, reshaping industry boundaries and redefining digital consumer engagement on a global scale,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco. "Through consistent growth and business performance, DigiPlus reaffirms its unwavering commitment to creating long-term value.”

Winning entries in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards undergo a rigorous, multi-layered evaluation by an esteemed panel of judges composed of business and industry leaders across the region. "The 12th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards received an impressive array of outstanding entries," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "This year’s winners have clearly shown their dedication to innovation, and we commend their resilience and imaginative efforts.”

DIGIPLUS

GAMING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tough losses for Philippines beach volley pairs

Tough losses for Philippines beach volley pairs

16 hours ago
Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused in a 14-21, 15-21 loss to China’s Yu Tong and Jiang Kaiyue...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ to skip Asia Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It appears that three-time PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson won’t reprise his role as Jordan’s naturalized player in the coming FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah. “RHJ has no intention of playing anymore...
Sports
fbtw
Reyes trey hands Dolphins Game 1 win

Reyes trey hands Dolphins Game 1 win

16 hours ago
 Alvin Reyes buried a triple with only a second left and lifted Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas to...
Sports
fbtw

Next is PBA Hall of Fame

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Now that the cast of the 50 Greatest PBA players has been finalized, the pro league may consider the enshrinement of new additions to the PBA Hall of Fame that has been quiet since 2013 after five inductions. It...
Sports
fbtw

Mapua spikers score twinkill vs CSB foes

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Mapua caught a big fish in reigning three-peat champion College of St. Benilde, 25-20, 11-25, 27-25, 25-21, yesterday to boost its stock in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the UPHSD Gym.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pampanga, Caloocan, Pasay book wins in MPBL

Pampanga, Caloocan, Pasay book wins in MPBL

4 hours ago
Reigning back-to-back champion Pampanga and Caloocan notched contrasting wins in the Manny Paquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025...
Sports
fbtw
Saso overcomes early struggles to repel Shibuno, stays in hunt

Saso overcomes early struggles to repel Shibuno, stays in hunt

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso walked a tightrope but pulled through in the end, grinding out a 3&1 victory over Hinako Shibuno to keep her...
Sports
fbtw
North vs South Finals highlights enhanced JPGT tour format

North vs South Finals highlights enhanced JPGT tour format

5 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) continues its mission to discover and develop young talent across the provinces by...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets forward Brooks gets one-game NBA ban for technicals

Rockets forward Brooks gets one-game NBA ban for technicals

6 hours ago
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with