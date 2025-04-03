Mobile Legends' new hero has Southeast Asian connectionÂ 

Mobile Legends' new hero has Southeast Asian connection

MANILA, Philippines — Moonton Games has recently unveiled its latest hero, Kalea, for the popular game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB). Drawing from Southeast Asian Folklore, Kalea's character is deeply rooted in the region’s mythology.

"Kalea's creation was inspired by her Great Serpent ancestry, with her backstory drawing from myths of giant serpents in Southeast Asian folklore. These mythical serpents, such as Bakunawa from the Philippines, Antaboga from Indonesia, Seri Gumum in Malaysia, and Phaya Naga from Thailand and Laos, symbolize the power of the sea," Don Wang, narrative designer at Moonton, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

The inspiration is very much interloped in her gameplay as Kalea’s combat abilities feature the fluidity, strength and stealth of a serpent, striking with the utmost power.

Wang adds, “While we already had Kadita, the Ocean Goddess who controls the sea and weather, we wanted Kalea to stand apart and hold a distinct role. That's why we based her powers on the strength of a legendary Great Serpent. This influence is evident in her design, where her tail represents her connection to her serpent ancestry. Additionally, her abilities incorporate both serpent and sea-inspired elements, with animations that reinforce these themes to root her in Southeast Asian folklore.”

MLBB previously released the hero “Paquito", inspired by Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao back in 2021. There was also a limited time-event skin for Pacquito, which featured Pacquiao's likeness and was initially available only in the Philippines. It was then made available in Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

This time, the team wanted to make sure that Kalea represented the region and not just a specific country, which posed a challenge.

“We wanted [Kalea] to represent the region's culture without tying her to a specific country or legend. This meant her design and backstory had to be broad and not too specific. To avoid this, we steered clear of using incorporating well-known myths into her lore, like the Philippine tale of Bakunawa (the serpent-like dragon) swallowing the moon or the Indonesian legend of Naga Padoha causing earthquakes. While these are important legends, we didn't want players to think Kalea belonged to any one nation. Instead, we focused on creating an encompassing story that still captured the essence of Southeast Asia's folklore.” said Wang.

Besides mixing the different ocean mythologies of Southeast Asia, Kalea’s aquamarine color palette, as well as the character's movements are also inspired by the region’s rich culture.

“We experimented with several color palettes before settling on the aquamarine tone to capture the essence of Southeast Asian coastal waters. From the moment you see Kalea, you can tell she's inspired by a Great Serpent — her serpent tail and fin-like features reflect this connection. Her power comes from her Great Serpent ancestry, not from external sources or weapons, so we wanted that to be clearly visible in her design. You'll also notice that her attack animations reflect Southeast Asian cultural elements, with water splash effects that highlight the dynamic movement of her tail and the force behind her punches. For her healing abilities, we included little serpents in the animations, which ties back to her Great Serpent ancestry.” explained Wang.

The references are also evident in her dialogue with phrases like, “Beware the falling coconuts” depicting an island life culture, a concept well known for Southeast Asia, and which the team hopes will resonate with players, particularly of the same region.

“We want players to connect with Kalea, especially when they hear culturally-inspired voice lines. It's important to us that Southeast Asian players feel a sense of pride and connection to her through their experiences and cultural heritage. Southeast Asia is rich in stunning oceans, tropical landscapes, and vibrant folklore, and we weaved these elements into her design. By incorporating more Southeast Asian influences, we hope Kalea resonates with players in the region while also showcasing its beauty to those from other parts of the world.” added Wang.

Besides showcasing the region to their players worldwide, Wang hopes Kalea’s backstory invites others to a journey of self-discovery and cultural diversity.

He adds, “Kalea's journey is one of self-acceptance. At first, she resisted her human-like features, believing it held her back from the power of her Legendary Serpent ancestry. But through a journey of self-discovery, she learns to embrace herself, learning that her true strength was tied to embracing her human side. Through Kalea's story, we hope to inspire players to reflect on their own growth and accept themselves for who they are. Just like Kalea, we want to encourage the MLBB community to be open-minded and inclusive, to embrace themselves and others from all walks of life.”

Looking ahead, the team plans to introduce more heroes inspired by diverse cultures and folklore.

"As designers, different cultures and folklore are a valuable source of inspiration. In the future, we hope to explore more of them and use their unique stories as inspiration to create heroes that players can relate to and enjoy. Our goal is to showcase the beauty of different cultures while giving players an enjoyable and thrilling gameplay experience through our diverse hero roster.” said Wang.