^

Entertainment

M. Night Shyamalan praises Josh Hartnett in 'Trap'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 4:58pm
M. Night Shyamalan praises Josh Hartnett in 'Trap'
Josh Hartnett in "Trap"
Warner Bros. Pictures / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Director M. Night Shyamalan is full praise for Josh Hartnett's "amazing" performance in their upcoming movie "Trap."

The film stars Josh as a serial killer known as The Butcher who accompanies his daughter to a concert, which he realizes is a trap set by police to catch him.

Josh commended the director for his work ethic after going through the movie's storyboards, which M. Night worked on to bring to life.

"I think he does that because he feels what the actors are going through. You can see him behind the camera, really experiencing it, wanting to be there 100%, to see how it will be experienced by the audience," he said. "Later, he can then put it together in a way that's going to be most effective for the audience. It just shows what a master he is of this craft. And I think because of all that, he really enjoys the process."

M. Night mirrored the praise toward Josh, seeing him as a reflection of his filmmaking.

"I have come to think of the way I make movies as a reinvention of myself, reinvention of tone, reinvention of a genre every single time. That’s what gets me excited," he explained. "To do that, I look to do things differently. I offer the opportunity to make smaller, provocative movies, and maybe we can connect with people from around the world."

As such, the director wanted someone "at the right place in their life" and "willing to take a real risk," because in doing so, audiences will witness something rare and extraordinary.

Related: Eraserheads documentary trailer premiering in California; Ely Buendia present

"I think Josh exactly fits this description — he lives in England with his family. He's an incredibly thoughtful and philosophical man. To play Cooper, this particular role, I needed someone that was all in and was ready to take a risk," M. Night said.

The filmmaker recalled meeting Josh and upon looking each other in the eyes he know he was down for just about anything.

"There was an energy, an electricity coming off of him. I think for audiences, one of the great reasons to come to this movie is seeing the amazing performance that Josh gives," M. Night ended.

Josh is going through a resurgence following his rise to fame on the crime series "Cracker," the slasher movie "Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later," Sofia Coppola's "The Virgin Suicides," and most especially "Black Hawk Down" and "Pearl Harbor."

Last year, Josh starred in Oscar-winning film "Oppenheimer" as American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence, the winner of the 1939 Nobel Prize in Physics for inventing the cyclotron.

He also appeared in Guy Ritchie's "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre," the "Beyond the Sea" episode of the latest season of "Black Mirror," and most recently in an episode of "The Bear."

RELATED: Piolo Pascual plays disgruntled brother in 'Moro' movie

vuukle comment

JOSH HARTNETT

M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christine Bermas lauds Willie Revillame amid 'Maawa kayo sa'kin' plea in 'Wil To Win'

Christine Bermas lauds Willie Revillame amid 'Maawa kayo sa'kin' plea in 'Wil To Win'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vivamax star Christine Bermas revealed that TV host Willie Revillame is really hands-on in his new program "Wil To Win" airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
TV host Willie Revillame blasted his staff on air recently, just a few days after the launch of his new TV5 show "Wil To...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Madrigal marries Kevin Neal in Texas courthouse wedding

Michelle Madrigal marries Kevin Neal in Texas courthouse wedding

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former actress Michelle Madrigal officially tied the knot with her partner Kevin Neal in a civil wedding held in a Texas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ronnie Liang joins rescue operations in Quezon City

Ronnie Liang joins rescue operations in Quezon City

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Singer Ronnie Liang joined other Philippine Army reservists in rescuing victims of heavy rains due to Typhoon "Carina."
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennylyn Mercardo reveals real reason for skipping GMA Gala 2024

Jennylyn Mercardo reveals real reason for skipping GMA Gala 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Actress Jennylyn Mercado was absent from this year's GMA Gala as she had to look after her son Jazz, her agency said.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Deadpool & Wolverine' review: Resurrecting Marvel's past

'Deadpool & Wolverine' review: Resurrecting Marvel's past

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Probably the summer blockbuster of the year, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is where Ryan Reynolds teams up with Hugh Jackman to give...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay lang madapa basta sa'yo babagsak': Herlene Budol kisses Alden Richards at GMA Gala 2024

'Okay lang madapa basta sa'yo babagsak': Herlene Budol kisses Alden Richards at GMA Gala 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Herlene Budol still had a good time after the stage mishap at the GMA Gala 2024 when she scored kisses from actor Alden ...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Philippines' youngest CEO, 8, taps 'It's Showtime' KaraoKids as endorsers

The Philippines' youngest CEO, 8, taps 'It's Showtime' KaraoKids as endorsers

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Eight-year-old Kryzl Jorge, believed to be the youngest chief executive officer in the Philippines, tapped peers of her age...
Entertainment
fbtw
Herlene Budol thanks Barbie Forteza for rushing to her aid at GMA Gala 2024

Herlene Budol thanks Barbie Forteza for rushing to her aid at GMA Gala 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The beauty-queen actress uploaded a video of her and Barbie's interaction on her Instagram account on Wednesday, days after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with