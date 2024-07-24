Eraserheads documentary trailer premiering in California; Ely Buendia present

MANILA, Philippines — A trailer for the upcoming documentary about the Eraserheads will premiere at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in San Diego, California, USA, the largest comics and entertainment convention in the world.

The band's frontman Ely Buendia previously teased a documentary on the popular '90s group was in development following their successful "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert in December 2022.

The end-product is "Eraserheads: Combo on the Run" written and directed by Maria Diane Ventura, her first film since 2021's "Deine Farbe," which competed at the Berlin Festival, the International Film Festival Manhattan, the Lonely Wolf International Film Festival, and the FilmHaus: Berlin Film + New Media Competition.

Production on "Eraserheads: Combo on the Run" began during preparations for the December 2022 concert, the band's first time performing together on Philippine soil after over a decade.

The documentary will show how an "unlikely group of disbanded punks" managed to provide healing after a divisive political year while grappling for healing themselves.

The Eraserheads will also be featured in an SDCC-exclusive issue of Filipino-American indie comic "The Legendary Lumpia Squad," which will have a panel at the convention on July 26.

Ely will be part of the panel along with the comics' creator Patricio Ginesla and legendary comics artist Whilce Portacio, whose work includes "X-Men" and "Iron Man" for Marvel Comics and "Wetworks" and "Spawn" for Image Comics.

The singer-songwriter will also take part in an exclusive autograph signing the following day on the 27th.

Ely and the rest of the Eraserheads — Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro, and Raymund Marasigan — are currently hitting the global stops of their "Huling El Bimbo" concert.

