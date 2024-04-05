Gerald Anderson visits Julia Barretto in Japan while filming with Carlo Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Gerald Anderson paid a visit to his girlfriend Julia Barretto in Japan who is shooting her upcoming film with Carlo Aquino.

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted photos of his visit to Julia.

"JP," he captioned the post.

Julia and Carlo will reunite on film via the movie "Hold Me Close" directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

The two are now in Japan for the movie's shoot.

Viva Films posted on their Instagram account photos of the shoot.

“‘Hold Me Close’ now filming in Japan with Jairus Aquino and Migo Valid,” Viva captioned the post.

The film is Carlo and Julia's second movie after "Expensive Candy."

