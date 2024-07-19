Edgar Mortiz comes full circle in music as he turns 70

Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz was only 13 years old when he joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 1967 and became consecutive champions. Nora Aunor came ahead of him and they were first paired onstage before his teamup with Vilma Santos became known.

“I started in standard singing,” Edgar disclosed. “Wherever I was then, I always did standards. After a while, when the ‘80s came, the likes of Madonna came into the music scene. They asked me to change my genre.

“The public had different music tastes at that time. They became more mature. So, I thought, why will I still sing if that’s not what I like. So, I stopped singing when the ‘80s came. I no longer performed solo onstage. I sang mostly with groups.”

Among the guests at the launch are actors Al Tantay (right) and Ricky Davao (middle), with Joey San Andres and wife Cynthia.

Eventually, Edgar had forgotten about singing. Through the years, he became a TV director (“Goin’ Bulilit”), producer and still part-time actor.

“I would just sing at home,” he shared. “Up to this day, I still have my sound system and vinyl collection at home. My grandchildren would see my records and they would ask me to play them. I refused.”

The vinyls are all in good condition and still working. “I have a lot of vinyl records at home, mostly standards,” Edgar said. “Some were even from the ‘60s. Vinyl is coming back. There are sales of vinyls everywhere.

Edgar ‘Bobot’ Mortiz releases the all- standards album ‘Goin’ Standard’ (inset). It’s not a comeback for him. He’s simply returning to the recording studio to sing what his heart yearned for all these years.

“Vinyls last a long time. They don’t get worn out. You need low maintenance to take care of the records.”

Two years ago, before Edgar turned 68, he thought of recording an all-standards album and releasing it on vinyl before he would turn 70. The man has been away from the limelight and detached from singing.

Thanks to Curve Entertainment recording executive Narciso Chan, who gave his nod to release Edgar’s all-standards album.

“I asked for Ciso’s help,” Edgar recalled. “I told him, kumanta ako sa Ipad and made him listen to the tracks. I asked Ciso, ‘Boss, pwede pa ba ko? I want to release an all-standards album.’ So we produced it.”

Edgar added, “That was what I wanted. ’Yun ang trip ko noon. The album had always been a passion project that has been brewing through my heart and mind. Those are songs which became part of my life then. Like when I became broken hearted, I had a song for that.”

His voice glides through all the standard tracks in the album, such as You And Me (We Wanted It All) and All My Tomorrows, dedicated to his wife, Millet Santos-Mortiz. “I met my wife and I had no work at that time,” recalled Edgar, who also sang the ballad in the wedding of Al Tantay.

Edgar included Somewhere in Your Heart for his Ninong Ron (Fernando Poe Jr.), How Do You Keep the Music Playing?, You Will Be My Music, What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?, You Turned My World Around and That’s Life.

Edgar is joined by wife Millet and sister-in-law Charo Santos-Concio.

“All the songs have meaning in my life,” Edgar pointed out. “I chose all the songs, which are my favorites from the time I was a teenager. Bata pa ako kinakanta ko na ‘yung mga standard songs.”

The album was finished last February so Edgar comes full circle now that “Goin’ Standard” is released. “I am turning 70 this August 30,” said Edgar. “Umabot naman ang album.

“The tracks are not perfect, but I told Ciso, ituloy natin ‘yan. If we want to make the songs perfect, I think it’s possible with today’s technology. How I really felt at the time I was recording, that was what’s important to me.”

Edgar clarified, however, that “Goin’ Standard” is not a comeback for him. He is simply returning to the recording studio to sing what his heart had yearned for all these years.

Edgar lamented, however, that the landscape of today’s songs has obviously changed. “Standards cater to a certain crowd,” he said. “Nawala na sina (Frank) Sinatra, Tony Bennett. I was thinking after my recording, maybe no one will sing the songs I recorded anymore.

“Mine is heavy standards. You really have to listen to the songs and the story behind them. The lyrics are very important.”

At the recent album listening party of the eight-track “Goin’ Standard,” recorded by Pro-Ject Audio System, Edgar’s friends in and out of the entertainment industry arrived in droves and supported him. The event was held at The Gallery Bar of Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Edgar’s wife, Millet, and his daughters Carmela and Camille, were present. Edgar and Millet did a rare duet of Don’t Mention Love. Sister-in-law Charo Santos-Concio was in attendance with her friends.

Ricky Davao came with his girlfriend Malca Darocca and rendered The Way You Look Tonight. Jazz prince Richard Merk arrived by his lonesome and carried out Fly Me To the Moon. Ali Forbes sang The Wonder of You. Joey San Andres crooned There’s No Easy Way (To Break Somebody’s Heart).

Al Tantay was with his wife Micha and sang It Had To Be You. Eric Nicolas, who also hosted the event, dished out an OPM number, Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko, while Lianne Quebic rendered You Made Me Live Again. Even comedian Tuko delighted the crowd and greeted everyone with all the languages he knew.

Former recording executive Rudy Tee joined Curve Entertainment bosses Narciso Chan, Mario Joson and Chito Confiado. Serafin Pua was present, too, as well as TV executive Malou Fagar and actress Amy Austria.

“Goin’ Standard” is now available in all digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and more. The vinyl can be ordered at Backspacer Records. 2F D’Ace Plaza, United St. corner Brixton St., Kapitolyo, Pasig City.