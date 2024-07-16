^

Entertainment

Alden Richards greets 'inspiration' during 'It's Showtime' visit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 3:21pm
Host-actor Alden Richards
Alden Richards via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alden Richards played along to the teasing of the "It's Showtime" hosts to greet his current "inspiration."

The actor appeared on the noontime variety show last July 13 to promote his upcoming project "Pulang Araw," a drama set during the Japanese occupation in World War II.

Alden surprised everyone after individually greeting the hosts by going around the studio to shake hands and take photos with members of the audience.

"Salamat sa meet and greet mo ah!" joked Ogie Alcasid, while Kim Chiu quipped, "'Yung mga bineso mo ayaw na maghilamos oh!"

He then confirmed he was on the show to promote "Pulang Araw" and would soon fly to Canada to shoot "Hello, Love, Again" with Kathryn Bernardo.

After talking about the need to rest amid all the work he's currently doing, Kim suddenly teased Alden, "Pero parang may inspirasyon ka naman ngayon!"

All the other hosts chipped in particularly Vhong, "Para wala kang pagod 'pag nakikita mo ang inspirasyon na ito!"

Alden nearly stammered when asked to give a message to said "inspiration," though Kim pointed out it could be parents or fans.

"Sa mga nagbibigay ng inspirasyon sa'kin, maraming salamat dahil kayo ang bumubuhay sa aking ginagawa," Alden said. "Nage-enjoy naman ako, at least maging proud sa akin mga tao."

Alden has for a while been recently linked to Kathryn after being spotted several times with her in the weeks after her breakup with longtime partner Daniel Padilla. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Being kind is better than being right': Alden Richards says he has the best fans

