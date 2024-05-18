^

'Being kind is better than being right': Alden Richards says he has the best fans

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 18, 2024 | 4:08pm
'Being kind is better than being right': Alden Richards says he has the best fans
MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards is grateful for his fans, some of whom have been with him through thick and thin. 

"I'd really like to say to each and everyone, to the people who support me, I think I have the best fans in the world," said the actor during his recent Vivo meet-and-greet in SM Megamall. 

He added: "Especially 'yung matatagal na, tried and tested na kami, through ups and downs. We brought out the best in each other. Marami na kaming pinagdaanan. And what I really say is, sila pwede nila akong iwan, but sila, hindi ko sila iiwan. That's my message for them." 

The actor said that he is grateful for his fans, some of whom actively defend him whenever controversial issues arise concerning him. 

Alden shared that he remains quiet on social media, but he keeps abreast of the news just so he can converse with them when they meet. 

"Kasi tahimik lang ako on social media, but I read a lot of comments, 'yung mga nangyayari siyempre para aware rin ako. 

"So, I would know and when we see each other, I know what to talk about. Minsan 'pag agitated sila. Minsan may mga hindi magandang nangyayari online. Gets na gets kasi nila ako. Hindi ako pumapatol e. Sila mismo 'yung talagang who fights for me and I'm grateful for that," the actor added. 

The actor left valuable pieces of advice for his fans.

"'Wag masyadong ibigay lahat. Mauubos din kayo e. Try to save some for yourself and then, at the end of the day, you know, being kind is better than being right," Alden advised. 

