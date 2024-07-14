^

'We welcome po anyone': Bobby Yan says visitors welcome to visit late brother Rico

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 10:45am
'We welcome po anyone': Bobby Yan says visitors welcome to visit late brother Rico
File photo shows late actor Rico Yan
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Yan, brother of Rico Yan, said that their family will not issue any statement about the late actor's tomb in Manila Memorial Park being flocked by fans.

In an ABS-CBN report, Bobby said that they spoke to the tomb's caretaker and said "it’s nothing to be concerned about, for now."

Bobby said that they will only take action if the neighboring mausoleums get bothered with the sudden influx of Rico's visitors. 

“We welcome po anyone from anywhere. We have visitors from abroad visit Rico's tomb and there are visitors weekly since 22 years ago,” Bobby said. 

Rico passed away in March 2002 due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis. He was 27. 

Apart from "Got To Believe" — coincidentally Rico's final project before passing away — the actor is best known for starring in "Mula sa Puso," "Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita," "Gimik," "Saan Ka Man Naroroon," "Kay Tagal Kang Hinihintay" and "Paano Ang Puso Ko?"

RELATED: Fans flock to Rico Yan's grave because of TikTok trend
 

