Kim Molina competes with Jerald Napoles in 'LOL Philippines': 'Walang jowa-jowa'

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Molina means business when she joined the first season of the hit international comedy reality show "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines."

"Dito sa show na ito, napatunayan ko po na walang jowa-jowa," she remarked at the recent press conference for the show held in Okada Manila.

Kim refers to her boyfriend, Jerald Napoles. She and Jerald are part of the 10 comedians vying to win the trophy and P1-million cash prize at the end of the six-part competition series that is now streaming on Prime Video.

Apart from the reel-and-real-life couple, "LOL Philippines" also tapped Rufa Mae Quinto, Victor Anastacio, Jayson Gainza, Pepe Herrera, Chad Kinis, Empoy Marquez, Negi and Tuesday Vargas. The show is hosted by Vice Ganda, who is said to be the first from the LGBTQ community to host one of the franchise's localized version.

"Silang dalawa ang pinaka-kalaban. Muntikan na sila mag-break," spilled Tuesday.

Turning serious, Kim said that joining a show that penalizes a contestant for smiling, smirking, or even just showing teeth was difficult.

It was challenging for the comedian-singer-actress because she easily laughs at things.

"Sobrang bungisngis kong tao. So it was really hard for me at first.

"Actually when it started, I even asked the team bakit ako kinuha kasi alam naman ng mga tao na sobrang bungisngis ko na tao. They told me it's really the reaction of what I'm going to do doon sa show. Lumabas naman siya talaga kasi we were told hindi kami pwedeng tumawa, ngumiti, smirk, even the smallest na makita 'yung teeth namin... May snippet doon na umiyak talaga ako doon 'cause it's the only thing that I could do. So, it was really difficult for me personally and everyone as well," she revealed.

Jerald, meanwhile, said that all 10 of them gave their best. He even hinted that some of them gave more than their brand of comedy, with some even doing performance art and dancing.

"LOL: Last One Laughing" format has been adapted into 23 other territories, including Italy, France, Germany, Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.

