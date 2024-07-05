Real-life couple Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing to star in Joey Reyes film

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing are set to star in another project together, this time a horror movie helmed by Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairman Jose Javier "Joey" Reyes.

Production company Regal Entertainment unveiled photos of the story conference and look test for "Paramdam," starring Oineza and Bagatsing.

Oineza, Bagatsing and their co-stars Miggs Cuaderno and Jorrybell Agoto were spotted at their upcoming movie's story conference.

Regal confirmed the film would begin production later this year.

Oineza and Bagatsing, who have been together since 2021 after appearing in the romantic drama "Us Again," previously starred in horror flick "Shake Rattle and Roll Xtreme" and the intimate movie "Swing" last year.

The two will appear in "Love Child" by Jonathan Jurilla competing at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

