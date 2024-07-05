^

Entertainment

Real-life couple Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing to star in Joey Reyes film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 6:40pm
Real-life couple Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing to star in Joey Reyes film
Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing
Regal Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing are set to star in another project together, this time a horror movie helmed by Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairman Jose Javier "Joey" Reyes.

Production company Regal Entertainment unveiled photos of the story conference and look test for "Paramdam," starring Oineza and Bagatsing.

Oineza, Bagatsing and their co-stars Miggs Cuaderno and Jorrybell Agoto were spotted at their upcoming movie's story conference. 

Regal confirmed the film would begin production later this year.

Oineza and Bagatsing, who have been together since 2021 after appearing in the romantic drama "Us Again," previously starred in horror flick "Shake Rattle and Roll Xtreme" and the intimate movie "Swing" last year.

The two will appear in "Love Child" by Jonathan Jurilla competing at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

RELATED: Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto use real-life former terms of endearment in reunion movie

vuukle comment

JANE OINEZA

JOEY REYES

JOSE JAVIER REYES

REGAL ENTERTAINMENT

REGAL FILMS

RK BAGATSING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Tao rin sila': Star Magic, Lauren Dyogi issue statements on BINI members' privacy

'Tao rin sila': Star Magic, Lauren Dyogi issue statements on BINI members' privacy

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Star Magic and its head Laurenti Dyogi issued statements addressing the privacy of the members of the "Nation's Girl Group"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Comedian Dinky Doo passes away at 66

Comedian Dinky Doo passes away at 66

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Dinky Doo has passed away at the age of 66. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola returns to showbiz after 5 years, signs with ABS-CBN

Jessy Mendiola returns to showbiz after 5 years, signs with ABS-CBN

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola has returned to showbiz after 5 years as she signed a contract with ABS-CBN again. 
Entertainment
fbtw
How Jed Madela stays relevant without compromising his core

How Jed Madela stays relevant without compromising his core

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Jed Madela mounts his pre-birthday concert, “Welcome to My World,” tonight at 8 at the Music Museum. With the...
Entertainment
fbtw
JM de Guzman to new girlfriend Donnalyn Bartolome: 'I love you baby palagi'

JM de Guzman to new girlfriend Donnalyn Bartolome: 'I love you baby palagi'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor JM de Guzman is happy after Donnalyn Bartolome confirmed their relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Michelle Dee models Cebuano designer Cary Santiago's finale piece

WATCH: Michelle Dee models Cebuano designer Cary Santiago's finale piece

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 Michelle Marquez Dee served as Santiago’s finale mode...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Marina Benipayo wears Jaggy Glarino at TernoCon 2024

WATCH: Marina Benipayo wears Jaggy Glarino at TernoCon 2024

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 hours ago
Rising designer du jour Jaggy Glarino of General Santos City presented a collection entitled “Lemlunay” —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines makes history with Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up finish

Philippines makes history with Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up finish

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
The Philippines' Brandon Espiritu made history as he entered the Top 5 for the first time and was eventually named Mister...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Swift's Church': German city temporarily changing name for Taylor Swift

'Swift's Church': German city temporarily changing name for Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The German city of Gelsenkirchen will temporarily change its name to Swiftkirchen ahead of award-winning singer-songwriter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with