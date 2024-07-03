Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto use real-life former terms of endearment in reunion movie

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema released a new teaser video of the upcoming Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto reunion movie "Un/Happy For You."

"Maitatama pa ba ang timpla kung babalikan ang tamis at pait ng alaala?" Star Cinema captioned the post.

In the video, Joshua and Julia's characters are showing their sweet moments together before they broke up.

"What if kung magkita uli tayo? Ano ang maalala mo? 'Yung tamis? 'Yung pait?" their characters said.

Also in the trailer, JoshLia, as their love team was called, used "Ba" to refer to each other. Such was their term of endearment when they were still together in real life.

Last April, Joshua said in an interview that he never hesitated to reunite with his ex-girlfriend.

"Nu'ng nalaman ko 'yung project, sabi ko yes agad kasi ang tagal na rin kasi nu'ng agwat nu'ng panahon na nag-work kami before kasi mga teenager kami," he said.

"Ngayon, I can say nag-mature na rin kami, lumaki na kami, literal. Exciting lang, nagkanya-kanya kaming journey, parang ngayon magbabalikan kami sa pelikula," he added.

For Julia, the movie came at the right time.

"Over the years, there were several attempts to coming together... At some point, when a good material comes along and a great team, of course, being reunited with Josh is such an exciting idea," she said.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, "Un/Happy For You" will be shown in cinemas on August 14.

