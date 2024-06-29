Jed Madela poised to show his vulnerable side in birthday concert

Before embarking on a US concert tour, Jed Madela will have a pre-birthday show, ‘Welcome to My World,’ on July 5 at the Music Museum. The Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist takes it as an opportunity to show that there’s more he can offer and to tell his story as a creative and human being.

MANILA, Philippines — For his birthday this year, Jed Madela will treat family, friends, fans and music enthusiasts to an intimate showcase that allows him to tell his story and bare his vulnerable side through a well-crafted lineup of songs.

The Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer and celebrity-and-talent singing competition judge calls it “Welcome to My World” and it happens on July 5, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum.

“My birthday is on July 14 and I won’t be here. I’ll be in the States for a concert tour. The concert on July 5 is like a pre-birthday celebration and also the kick-off of the tour,” said Jed in an exclusive interview with The STAR. “I’ll be doing a show in New York, L.A. and a couple of more cities, which will be announced (soon).”

In celebrating and welcoming another year, Jed initially planned to have a small gathering of family members, friends and close colleagues in the industry, but he and his team eventually decided to come up with a full concert. “I just want to sing and sing for those people who have been supporting me for the past years,” shared he. “I also want to continue the celebration of my 20th anniversary last December at Solaire. Siyempre, medyo nabitin, gusto ko pang kumanta and I chose a more intimate venue.”

And the Music Museum is “the playground” for Jed this time.

“Aside from the fact that I’m closer to the audience, it’s easier to get their instant reactions, hindi siya mahirap i-cover yung buong venue,” said he. “I called the concert, ‘Welcome to My World,’ because I want to show people that even if I’ve been in the industry for 20 years already, well, they haven’t seen everything.”

“Minsan akala nila kung anong nakita na nila on TV, yun na yun (sometimes they thought that what they’ve seen on TV is all there that I can offer),” added he. “Naka-suit lagi, laging birit yung mga kanta, malaking songs (you know that I’m in a suit, I belt out and sing big songs). This is an opportunity for me to also show the other side of me, the more vulnerable side, the more personal side of me, not just as an artist, but (also) as a human being. That’s why the venue is perfect.”

The task of mounting a show, particularly the tunes to include, is always challenging to creatives like Jed for this one vital reason.

“You wanna give the audience something new, it’s always a question before the concert what makes this concert different from your previous concerts,” said he. “Yes, it’s hard but then as long as you have a certain direction, a theme, a purpose, it kinda narrows down the choosing of songs.”

“I think every concert, for me, has to be different because it’s an expression of the artist, telling his own story through songs and hindi lang ito kasi pakitang gilas sa boses (this is not just a showcase of one’s voice), I mean, people already know my range, people already know what I can do vocally, but you know after 20 years, what else can I do? or what’s next (for me)?,” continued he, who may have viewed the upcoming concert as a preview of Jed Madela in the years to come in terms of songs to sing and genres to foray into. “Those were the considerations that I took when I was crafting the lineup, when I was thinking of the concept, the theme. It’s difficult and challenging. This time, it’s going to be more personal, more one-on-one and really more (on) instant reactions.”

As for the repertoire, Jed shared that it’s a mix of covers and originals, and mostly popular songs. As a performer, he is there to narrate a story about “ang mga pinagdaanan ng isang Jed Madela, ano ang pinagdadaanan ko pa (what he has gone through and is going through) through songs… I’m pretty sure that most people in the audience can relate.”

At the time of the interview, Jed said that he has no guest artists, but sometimes some volunteer to grace the show.

“Sometimes may bigla na lang na idea na papasok sa utak ko na parang, ‘Mas OK siguro na may kasama ako dito,’ (an idea that it’s better if in this segment I’m with another artist comes to me). So far, in the entire show, it’s gonna be me and you know, my music,” said he.

Asked about his thoughts on singers like him as either performers or storytellers, Jed had this to say: “First and foremost, we have to understand that when you’re a singer or an artist, you have to be a storyteller first because it’s just gonna follow. If you can relay a message clearly, that’s what matters, I mean that’s important but you know para siyang extra na kung performer ka talaga (it seems that being able to tell a story is an added attribute if you’re a performer). Performing comes out when you are sincere with what you’re singing about. It just seems natural and you don’t think about it (being a storyteller) and it just comes out naturally. I guess I’m both (a performer and storyteller).”

