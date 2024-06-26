^

'One Piece' casts 'Ant-Man' actor David Dastmalchian as Baroque Works agent

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 3:17pm
A scene from Netflix's 'One Piece.'
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece" made new cast announcements for its upcoming second season, where the Baroque Works will be introduced. 

The Baroque Works is a criminal syndicate in Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga, which the show is based on, and the series has tapped four actors to play key characters in the group.

David Dastmalchian will play Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn will portray Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson will be Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker takes on Mr. 9.

Dastmalchian is the biggest name in the roster, with a filmography that includes "The Suicide Squad," "Oppenheimer," "Dune," "The Dark Knight," "Blade Runner 2049" and the "Ant-Man" films.

Johnson is best known for portraying Luke Fox on "Batwoman." South African actress Jaslyn appeared in several series like "Warrior," "Lioness" and "Professionals," while the Zimbabwean Lasker starred in the show "Raised by Wolves."

"One Piece" tells the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, who aspires to be the pirate king. Accompanying him in his great sea adventure is the Straw Hat Crew, composed of Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Sanji (Taz Skylar), aboard the Going Merry. 

The show was well-received by both audiences and critics when it was finally released in August 2023, prompting Netflix to renew it for another season.

