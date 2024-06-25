Melissa Gohing ‘kilig’ over husband Rocco Nacino’s ‘Descedants’ love team with Jasmine Curtis-Smith

MANILA, Philippines — Whenever star athlete Melissa Gohing has time, she would watch Rocco Nacino’s movies and TV series. But among her husband’s projects, her most favorite is the Philippine adaptation of hit Korean drama “Descendants of the Sun” (DOTS).

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent opening of Old Navy in One Ayala Mall in Makati City, Melissa said “Descendants” is her favorite since she is also a fan of the K-drama.

“Kinikilig pa’ko sa scenes nila ni Jasmine (Curtis-Smith),” professed Melissa.

She recalled that during their second year together, she insisted that Rocco looks like Jin Goo, the Korean actor who originally starred as Wolf in “DOTS.”

“As in, inedit ko ‘yung dalawang pictures (nina Rocco and Jin Goo), pinagdikit ko, sabi ko, ‘Kamukha mo talaga!’ Eh nag-trend,” Melissa recalled on how her composite image of her husband and Jin Goo became a trending social media topic even before the Philippine adaptation was in the works.

“Kasi nu’ng time na ‘yun, nagtre-trend ang ‘Encantadia,’ tapos sa baba, nagtretrend ang ‘Wolf Rocco – Descendants of the Sun,’ so sabi ko, sino ‘to? Anong Jin Goo?,” Rocco shared, admitting that he did not know of the series and the actor at the time.

“Fast-forward to 2016, ginagawa namin ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ with replay ng ‘Encantadia,’ baliktad naman,” Rocco reminisced.

