InnerVoices back to their original form

With new frontman Patrick Marcelino (top, center), the six-man band InnerVoices embraces a fresh chapter while staying true to its roots — reviving its original sound, performing new songs, and reconnecting with longtime fans.

Now that InnerVoices has a new frontman in the person of Patrick Marcelino, the six-man band led by lawyer and founder Rey Bergado, has returned to its true, original form.

“The real change is that InnerVoices actually returned to its true, original form,” insisted Rey. “The one that you witnessed with Patrick, that’s the real InnerVoices.”

“We do ballads, slow rock, fast songs, OPM. The music made us alive again. That’s the original InnerVoices these days.”

The tattoo-decked Patrick is no stranger to InnerVoices. Whenever former frontman Angelo Miguel was not around, Patrick would sub for him.

“I knew Patrick would eventually get his break,” remarked Rey. “Last year, I decided to launch him as a solo performer. I gave him the song I composed, Meant To Be. We recorded the song in November last year.”

“But I didn’t know yet how to launch Patrick at that time. He needed a band. It’s hard to launch him as a solo performer. I didn’t know yet how to launch him.”

The song, Idlip, also came but Rey didn’t think the ballad suited InnerVoices. “So I also gave it to Patrick,” he said.

Galaw was penned by Glenn Mapwe. Tubig, Hangin Ako ay Lupa was composed by Edward Mitra. InnerVoices will release a new EP (extended play) for the new songs.

“I’m so elated and excited with our new songs,” said Rey. “Of course, we do covers, but these new songs that we launched recently are the original songs that we do.”

Then last March, InnerVoices suddenly needed a soloist after Angelo opted to leave the band and said goodbye last February.

“It’s hard to get a replacement for Angelo,” said Rey. “Since 2017, he has been performing with us. When we reunited in 2022, he really gave recognition to the band again. We got to be known again in the music circuit.

“When Angelo said goodbye last February, he still performed with InnerVoices for a month. Maayos naman ang paghihiwalay namin. We didn’t have a hard time performing with a new frontman because Patrick has been joining us occasionally.”

“If you noticed, we simply performed all our songs again, plus the new ones. Before we started reintroducing the songs that we used to perform, Patrick had been singing those that are his forte.”

Recently, at the monthly gig of InnerVoices at 19 East in Sucat, Parañaque, they showcased the songs that InnerVoices previously performed.

Patrick was overwhelmed when he was launched as the new soloist of the band. “This is like a dream come true that I didn’t expect,” Patrick said. “I thought my singing career ended when I left Singapore after a decade.”

He worked with Filipino and Singaporean musicians. He returned to Manila in 2018 after his wife passed on, leaving behind their two children — Shanice, now 11 and son, Jacob, now nine. The kids were merely four and two years old when his wife died.

“I felt so great when I was launched as part of InnerVoices,” Patrick admitted. “I got to perform our own, original songs. When I returned from Singapore after my wife got sick, I stopped performing. I gave up my career to take care of my wife here.”

But Patrick is very happy because he was given a new lease on performing. He was also given a chance to record own, original songs of InnerVoices.

“I owe a great deal to Atty. Rey,” said Patrick. “I’m really happy because it’s not too late. I’m turning 42 this year. I just look young. That’s a compliment. But I’m ready to take the stage.”

“I’m praying so hard that what InnerVoices are aspiring for this year, I can help them achieve it. This is not too late. Mitoy (Yonting) got his break when he was already in his 50s. And he still became popular.”

Patrick considers this his “last hurrah,” in the music industry. “I’m focusing here and giving my full time as a singer. I was asked a lot about Angelo when I first faced a few members of the press, but I was not pressured.”

“I thought about the adjustment I would make. I know Angelo’s strength and I also know my strength. I know the band adjusted for Angelo and they also made an adjustment for me.”

Patrick is a big fan of Bruno Mars that’s why Bruno Mars’ songs are always in the InnerVoices’ setlist. “I performed at 19 East a couple of times with my previous band,” Patrick said.

Bruno Mars’ Die With a Smile was rendered by Patrick after inviting a lady singer from the audience to collaborate with him for the song.

Rey was compelled to render Gary Valenciano’s Di Bale na Lang onstage. “He was always on the spot so I looked at him to see if he could sing a few songs,” said Patrick. “The audience always requests him to sing, but he wouldn’t relent. I’m so happy that I was able to make Atty. Rey sing.”

In 2014, InnerVoices released a full album under Universal Records that earned them an Awit Award as Best Performance by a Group.

In 2023, InnerVoices also released three new songs — Angelo-penned single, Isasayaw Kita (for his unborn daughter, Hope, who died in 2020), Hari and Anghel — under Vehnee Saturno Music.

Other members of InnerVoices are Rene Tecson on guitar, Alvin Herbon on bass, Joseph Cruz on keyboards and Joseph Esparago on percussion.

On Thursdays and Saturdays, InnerVoices takes center stage at Hard Rock Café Makati, on Fridays, they perform at Bar IX (Nine) in Molito Alabang, on Mondays, they perform at Bar 360 at Newport World Resorts. They do 19 East once a month and Wednesdays monthly schedule at Aromata in Quezon City.

InnerVoices was originally founded by college friends who shared a passion for music. Atty. Rey remains the only pioneering member of the all-male group that started in 1991 as a mere quartet.