Darren Espanto admits 'puppy love' with Kyline Alcantara

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 3:45pm
Singer Darren Espanto
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto admitted that he dated Kapuso star Kyline Alcantara in the past. 

In his guesting on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," the show's epynomous host asked Darren what's the real story behind the teasing of "It's Showtime" hosts between him and Kyline.

"Doon sa pangalawang shini-ship sa'yo, I'm talking about Kyline, what is the true story? Sabihin mo sa akin ang totoo. Naging kayo?" Boy inquired.

"Hindi ko po masagot ng yes or no kasi it was, like, parang puppy love kind of thing lang po 'yon," Darren answered. 

"But there was?" Boy replied. 

"Opo, before, we were younger," Darren answered. 

Darren also said Vice Ganda knew about his and Kyline's past relationship, that's why the "It's Showtime" host was teasing Darren and Kyline. 

"'Yun nga po na tinutukso kami na. Kasi nga, naging kami dati. Ayun po, kaya kami binibiro ni Ate Vice," Darren said. 

When asked how long they've been in a relationship, Darren said, "Like a year, I think. Kaya po kami very comfortable." — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

DARREN ESPANTO

KYLINE ALCANTARA
