Teresa Loyzaga reveals son Diego's drug rehabilitation

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Teresa Loyzaga revealed that she sent her son Diego Loyzaga to a drug rehabilitation center because of illegal drug use in 2018.

In her recent interview with Boy Abunda, Teresa said that she blames herself for Diego's addiction.

“I wasn’t always there, even if I try to be always be there. I just couldn’t. Somebody had to work. Somebody had to put food in the table. Somebody had to put a roof over their heads. Somebody had to put them to school," she said.

“And please, I am not saying these na I’m degrading other people. No. Wala akong pinupuntiryang mga wala doon. 'Yun ang sitwasyon namin so I dealt with it, the best way I could,” she added.

Teresa said that she asked permission from Diego before revealing his drug addiction.

"To be honest, my son was here and I did ask him, I’m gonna be speaking about it, with his permission.' I think what the people do not know is I put him to rehab. I put him to rehab," she said.

“There’s a part of me that died, but I wanted my son to live, so I had to put him to rehab,” she added.

The actress said that Diego now has a new life with his daughter Hailey.

“And you know what, prayers, prayers, and never-ending prayers and pasasalamat talaga. Du'n ako kumapit. Grabe! Kung wala 'yon, baka ako din, nasa loob. And there are days, iniisip ko, kailangan ko rin yatang pumasok para matuto rin. Haaay, ang hirap, pero look," she said.

“There’s so much to be thankful for. Every day, you learn something. Every day is a struggle. But there’s also a reason to be thankful and rejoice. To celebrate and be grateful. It’s a new life,” she added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

