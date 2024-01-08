^

Diego Loyzaga allegedly kicks out mother of his daughter for new girl

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2024 | 11:31am
Diego Loyzaga allegedly kicks out mother of his daughter for new girl
Diego Loyzaga and Alexis Suapengco
Diego Loyzaga via Facebook, Alexis Suapengco via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Yoga teacher and model Alexis Suapengco, the mother of Diego Loyzaga's daughter, Hailey, claimed that the actor kicked her out of their house for another girl. 

In an Instagram story, Alexis posted that Diego wanted her out of the house for Cecile Mendoza. 

“SO MY BABY DADDY @diegoloyzaga decided to kick me out and his baby out of his house so this girl can come over [red heart emojis],” she wrote. 

In another post, Alexis revealed that Diego has warned her that he will not be providing financial support for their child if she will not delete her first post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diego ???? (@diegoloyzaga)

“@diegoloyzaga said if I don’t take down the post, he won’t provide for my daughter daw [clapping hands emoji] ok boy bye, she said. 

Diego revealed that he has a daughter last July 2023. 

He has yet to address Alexis' claims on social media. 

RELATED'Best birthday gift ever': Diego Loyzaga posts photo with baby

