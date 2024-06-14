^

'May offer': Boss Toyo contemplating to join politics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo revealed that there are people offering him to run for a government position.

Philstar.com asked Toyo if he wanted to become an actor or politician in an interview during the recent ZKTeco event, where he is the brand ambassador. 

"Ako siguro I will chose public service first kaysa artista. Parang bano yata akong um-akting," he said. 

Toyo said that he was offered to run as a councilor in Manila, but he is still contemplating. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Tama ka na may offer sa District 1 sa Manila bilang councilor. Isa ‘yun sa mga offer," Toyo said. 

"I’m still thinking. Newbie tayo diyan kaya titingnan muna natin kung ano ba ‘yung kaya nating gawin. Mahirap magpaasa ng mga tao kung hindi natin mapu-fulfill ‘yung mga ibibigay natin sa kanila,” he added. 

Apart from being offered to run for office, Toyo said he also received other offers. 

“There are plans. Actually sobrang daming plano. Iba’t ibang positions ang offer. I am still weighing kung ano ba talaga ‘yung gusto ng puso ko. Nasa puso ko talaga ang public service,” he said. 

“Kahit noong hindi pa ako sikat, sa Tondo lang talaga ako nagcha-charity sa Smokey Mountain at sa Happyland. Ayaw ko lang makita ‘yung iba na walang tumutulong sa kanila katulad nu'ng naranasan ko before. Ang hirap kasi nu'n. Kung able na, kung may sobra naman, why not na tumulong,” he added. 

ZKTeco Solutions Inc. is a part of a globally renowned enterprise ZKTeco Co. Ltd. centered on delivering biometric verification technology. The company provides all-in-one revolutionary security solutions by bringing a wide range of products and services, including Smart Identity Authentication Applications, Smart Entrance & Exit Applications, and Smart Office Applications.

