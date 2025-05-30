^

Jeremy Renner says 2023 near-death experience is 'most exhilarating peace'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 6:09pm
Marvel star Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel star Jeremy Renner said that after his brief brush with death in 2023, he admitted that he did not want to come back. 

According to a Variety article, Renner wrote in his memoir “My Next Breath" that he experienced what he believes was his death.

He expounded about it when he joined Kelly Ripa's podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera." 

"It’s a wonderful, wonderful relief to be removed from your body,” Renner said. “It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel. You don’t see anything but what’s in your mind’s eye. Like, you’re the atoms of who you are, the DNA, your spirit. It’s the highest adrenaline rush, but the peace that comes with it… it’s magnificent. It’s so magical.”

The actor widely known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe admitted that he was "pissed off" when he was brought back to life.

"I didn’t want to come back,” Renner revealed.

“I remember I was brought back and I was so pissed off. I came back, I’m like, ‘Aww!’ I came back and saw [my] eyeball and I’m like, ‘Oh shit, I’m back.’ Saw my legs. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s gonna hurt later.’ I’m like, ‘All right, let me continue to breathe.’”

In his memoir, Renner detailed that he died for about 30 minutes after figuring in a snow plow incident on New Year's Day, January 1, in 2023. 

The snow plow weighed at least 14,330 pounds. He was ran over that left him with blunt chest trauma and bone injuries. 

The injuries included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg tibia and ankle, a broken right clavicle and shoulder and more. Renner spent nearly a year recovering from his injuries.

After overcoming death, Renner told Ripa that he began living life "on my terms as the captain of my own ship."

He continued, "And get on it or off it, I don’t give a fuck. I’m going to live life on my own terms and for nobody else. [It’s] very clear. The white noise is ripped away.”

RELATED: Jeremy Renner reflects on snowplow accident, getting 'kicked out' of ICU

