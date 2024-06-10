Heart Evangelista, Tessa Prieto muses of Gideon Hermosa’s Dolce & Gabbana-inspired installations

MANILA, Philippines — Less than 3,000 fresh lemons and around 10,000 stems of local and international flowers were used by top events stylist Gideon Hermosa to come up with Dolce & Gabbana-inspired design vignettes for socialites Heart Evangelista, Tessa Prieto and other muses recently on display in Greenbelt 5 in Makati City.

Inspired by “La Dolce Vita” or “Life is Beautiful,” which he said is one of the festivals in Italy, Hermosa collaborated with Opulence Design Concept to unveil stunning floral installations based on Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) Casa's signature motifs: Carretto Siciliano, Blu Mediterraneo, Leopardo and Zebra.

Evangelista served as muse for Carretto Siciliano, Tessa for Leopard, while Rosanna Ocampo and Chat Fores were the muses for Blu Mediterraneo and Zebra, respectively.

According to him, when he was tapped to do the project, he immediately said yes because he is a D&G fan.

“I love D&G ever since – I love its colors, patterns, everything. It’s one of my, let’s say, inaabangang brands every time,” he told Philstar.com in an interview exclusive.

He and the Opulence Design Concept team planned everything in less than two weeks, and finished setting up the vignettes overnight.

“The elements are everything Italian – from Italian coasts to food,” he shared.

“We interpreted the vignettes based on the personalities of the muses. ‘Yung na-assign kay Heart is the colorful one, so very Dolce & Gabbana like yellow, red, blue, green. Most of the elements na ginamit naming kay Heart are very Italian – lemons, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes and of course, flowers in those colors also,” he explained.

“’Yung kay Tessa naman was based on one of the animal prints, ‘yung leopard print. So we mixed everything like nude, like natural, with light (colors) also. ‘Yung Italian elements na kinuha namin para sa kanya na inassign naming sa kanya is the pasta, so if you could notice, may mga pasta elements d’un sa set n’ya.”

For those looking for more inspirations and must-haves for their homes and special events, Opulence Design Concept, a premier destination for Italian luxury homeware brands, proudly announced the arrival of Dolce & Gabbana Casa in the Philippines. As purveyors of luxurious living, the collection embodies the essence of Italian craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation, curated by the iconic fashion house.

Available at the pop-up store until mid-July, the D&G Casa collection is a wide array of dinnerware, bathroom textile pieces, and living accessories rooted in the rich heritage of D&G’s values, inspired by their love for "fatto a mano" or handcrafted excellence and offering a vibrant fusion of colors, motifs, and designs intrinsic to Italian culture. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos; photos by Daniel Tan