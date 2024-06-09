^

Kyline Alcantara not yet ready to fall in love amid Kobe Paras dating rumors

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 1:48pm
Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras
Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras
via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Actress Kyline Alcantara revealed that she is not yet ready to fall in love again.

In her interview with "24 Oras," Lhar Santiago asked Kyline, “Hindi ka pa ready ma-in love?”

“Hindi pa po,” Kyline answered. 

“Because feeling ko po dapat ko pang mas kilalanin ang sarili ko," she added. 

When asked if she has suitors, Kyline answered, "Meron po ba?"

“Bahala na lang po muna si God,” she added. 

Eagle-eyed social media users recently noticed that the actress and cager Kobe Paras posted similar photos on Instagram. 

In his Instagram story, Kobe shared a photo of his table in a restaurant with two wine glasses and a bouquet of flowers. 

Kyline, meanwhile, posted on her Instagram account photos similar to those by Kobe.

Kobe also shared in his Instagram story a post of Kyline. 

RELATED: Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras dating? Internet users speculate
 

