Judy Ann Santos to play Philippine president on 'The Bagman'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 9:42am
Judy Ann Santos to play Philippine president on 'The Bagman'
Judy Ann Santos as president of the Philippines on 'The Bagman.'
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Judy Ann Santos is gearing up for her teleserye comeback on the action-drama "The Bagman," alongside actor-politician Arjo Atayde and John Arcilla.

Her last teleserye appearance was on "Starla" in 2019, while also appearing in the film "Mindanao" that same year.

Since then, the actress hosted the documentary show "Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?," was a guest host on "Magandang Buhay" and manages "Judy Ann’s Kitchen" on YouTube.

Judy Ann will portray the President of the Philippines on the eight-part "The Bagman," with the show's cast even surprising her on set with a small birthday celebration as she turned 46 years old this May.

Judy Ann recently hosted a "Gimik" reunion on "Judy Ann's Kitchen" with co-stars Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin, Mylene Dizon and Dominic Ochoa.

Over three decades ago, Judy Ann made her breakthrough on the 1992 soap "Mara Clara," opposite Gladys Reyes, before appearing in other big projects in movies and films such as "Esperanza," "Isusumbong Kita Sa Tatay Ko," "Till There Was You" and "Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo."

RELATED: 'Grabe po 'yung mata niya': Xyriel Manabat 'fangirls' over Judy Ann Santos

JUDY ANN SANTOS
