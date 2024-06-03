Why Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez wants more to be producer than actress

MANILA, Philippines — Iana Celest Aquino Bernardez, 30, was noted for her work ethic behind the scenes of films long before she dared to be in front of a camera.

She did production work on "Kiko Boksingero" (2017) directed by Thop Nazareno, "Oda Sa Wala" (2018) directed by Dwein Baltazar, "Tía Madré" (2019) directed by Eve Baswel, and "Babae at Baril" (2019) directed by Rae Red.

Her acting debut in the 2018 film "Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus" was hailed by critics.

A year later, her acting chops were validated when she won Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Cinema One Originals Digital Film Festival for the 2019 film "Metamorphosis."

But, does Iana want to be known more for her work as a producer than as an actress?

“It’s not that I want to be more known as a producer. It’s just that producing is more — it’s not like I want to be detached [from acting] — like I’m more myself. My territory,” she said.

“With acting, there’s a shadow [of my Mom], which I’m thankful for. There’s a shadow but it’s not a looming, scar,y threatening shadow that overshadows me. As a producer, yeah, I have more of an identity.

“And then with acting, there's that self pressure that I hope I am as good or at least hindi mapahiya ang Mom ko. Or people will, or won't say, Ah anak lang kasi siya ni ano kaya umaarte. I never want to hear that! So andun ‘yung pressure na ‘yun.”

