^

Entertainment

Why Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez wants more to be producer than actress 

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 12:03pm
Why Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez wants more to be producer than actressÂ 
Actress and film producer Iana Bernardez
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Iana Celest Aquino Bernardez, 30, was noted for her work ethic behind the scenes of films long before she dared to be in front of a camera.

She did production work on "Kiko Boksingero" (2017) directed by Thop Nazareno, "Oda Sa Wala" (2018) directed by Dwein Baltazar, "Tía Madré" (2019) directed by Eve Baswel, and "Babae at Baril" (2019) directed by Rae Red.

Her acting debut in the 2018 film "Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus" was hailed by critics.

A year later, her acting chops were validated when she won Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Cinema One Originals Digital Film Festival for the 2019 film "Metamorphosis."

But, does Iana want to be known more for her work as a producer than as an actress?

“It’s not that I want to be more known as a producer. It’s just that producing is more — it’s not like I want to be detached [from acting] — like I’m more myself. My territory,” she said.

“With acting, there’s a shadow [of my Mom], which I’m thankful for. There’s a shadow but it’s not a looming, scar,y threatening shadow that overshadows me.  As a producer, yeah, I have more of an identity.

“And then with acting, there's that self pressure that I hope I am as good or at least hindi mapahiya ang Mom ko. Or people will, or won't say, Ah anak lang kasi siya ni ano kaya umaarte. I never want to hear that! So andun ‘yung pressure na ‘yun.”   

---

Produced and styled by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Assisted by Kathleen A. Llemit

Clothes, bags and accessories by ReRunway, a sustainable social enterprise espousing circular fashion through upcycling, 100% zero waste and handmade techniques, as well as sourcing from Indigenous Peoples and non-government organizations such as Negros Cultural Foundation and Tahanang Walang Hagdanan.

Additional shoes, bags, clothes and accessories by Eco Corner, which houses Filipino products made of indigenous materials and textiles (Privileged, Stella and Eco Corner are available at Robinsons Department Store Galleria)

Shot on location at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, Novotel Tower, Coronado Street, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong 1550 Metro Manila (Special thanks to Joba Botana and Jonie Dionisio)

Hair by Earl D.C. Bracamonte; Skincare by Y.O.U. Beauty; Makeup by Lala Flores, Nicole Goyena using sustainable Korean makeup brand barenbliss

 

vuukle comment

IANA BERNARDEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh petitions name change &mdash; reports

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh petitions name change — reports

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has reportedly filed a petition to drop "Pitt" from her surname, US media reports...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actor and director David Chua clarified the romantic rumors between him and “It’s Showtime” host Jackie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera reflects on realities of mom life

Marian Rivera reflects on realities of mom life

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
“I’m an OA (over-acting) mom,” actress-mother-wife Marian Rivera unabashedly admitted.
Entertainment
fbtw
RS Francisco opens LGBT-friendly nightclub Rampa

RS Francisco opens LGBT-friendly nightclub Rampa

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Actor, entrepreneur and producer Raymond “RS” Francisco is best known for his iconic portrayal of Song Liling...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ahn Bo Hyun celebrates 10th year as actor with Pinoy fans

Ahn Bo Hyun celebrates 10th year as actor with Pinoy fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun set foot in the Philippines for the first time and felt honored to be gracing his presscon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angel Aquino recalls working with Sharon Cuneta, Hilda Koronel
Exclusive

Angel Aquino recalls working with Sharon Cuneta, Hilda Koronel

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 56 minutes ago
How is it like working with Hilda Koronel and Sharon Coneta in "Crying Ladies?"
Entertainment
fbtw
Iana Bernardez dreams to act with mom Angel Aquino in a project, but Angel has a condition
Exclusive

Iana Bernardez dreams to act with mom Angel Aquino in a project, but Angel has a condition

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 hour ago
"If you were to produce a film for your mom, what genre would it be and what role would you give her?" this author asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nepo Baby'? Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez reacts
Exclusive

'Nepo Baby'? Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez reacts

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 hour ago
The December 2022-January 2023 issue of New York Magazine went into a deep-dive into the Internet’s latest obsession...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Elisse Joson shares advice to aspiring housemates

Former 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Elisse Joson shares advice to aspiring housemates

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Showbiz's most famous house is set to open again for aspiring housemates, and one of its former residents, Elisse Joson, shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why is Garfield a cat? Creator Jim Davis explains

Why is Garfield a cat? Creator Jim Davis explains

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 hours ago
"Garfield" creator Jim Davis shared the story behind the beloved Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat in "The Garfield...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with