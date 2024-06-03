^

Gary Estrada, Winwyn Marquez excited to reach new career heights with Sparkle

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Gary Estrada, Winwyn Marquez excited to reach new career heights with Sparkle
Gary Estrada: ‘Most of the projects I’ve done in my career as an actor on TV, I guess 98 percent, were GMA-produced shows since I started in 1991.’

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned actor Gary Estrada and versatile actress Winwyn Marquez remain a Kapuso as they were recently welcomed to the Sparkle GMA Artist Center family. It was made official through the talent management arm’s annual event, “Signed for Stardom.”

“Perhaps, many don’t know this. You know what most of the projects I’ve done in my career as an actor on TV, I guess 98 percent, were GMA-produced shows since 1991 when I started my career as an actor,” Gary had a brief trip down memory lane in the recent presentation of the Sparkle talents and “Signed for Stardom” press conference. “You know GMA has been like a family to me, kumbaga parang sila na yung nag-alaga sa akin (it was like that they took care of me from the very start) from teleseryes to soap operas. Before there was a monthly show called Telesine, ako yata yung Telesine king (I would probably be considered the Telesine king),” added he. “Kumbaga halos buwan buwan eh, guest ako dyan kumbaga at may mga series pa (Almost every month, I would guest in it, plus in other TV series).”

Being named as part of Sparkle on his birthday made it extra special. That’s why Gary considered it a present, or additional manna from showbiz heaven as one may put it.“Nakakatuwa dahil ngayon pa ito ginanap (I’m happy that this event happens) on my birthday. I guess this is a gift at the same time,” said he.

Winwyn Marquez: ‘Almost all of the roles I’ve played are kontrabida. So, I want to do action this time.’

Like Gary, Winwyn, who also comes from a family of actors, couldn’t help but recall her early days with GMA. “You know what for those who don’t know I’ve been with GMA for more than a decade already,” said she. “(Sitcom) ‘Kool Ka Lang” days pa lang ng tatay ko nandito na ako tumatakbo ako sa hall (During the ‘Kool Ka Lang’ days of my dad, Joey Marquez, I remember myself being here and running around the hall). So there are a lot of familiar faces here (as I speak).”

As is their wont, the people behind the event prepared video presentations for the Sparkle talents, giving everyone a sneak peek at what kind of actors they’re made of.

Gary is described as someone who “has solidified his status as a household name in Philippine entertainment” because of his impressive performances and his ability to immerse himself in his roles. His presence onscreen is synonymous “with quality and professionalism” and with Sparkle, he is expected to continuously “inspire and entertain audiences for generations to come.”

Winwyn, on the other hand, is considered “a multi-faceted actress or one who can take on any role given to her and an enchanting performer who can easily put you in a trance and a beauty queen through and through.” She represented the country at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 in Santa Cruz, Bolivia and eventually won the title.

Gracing the “Signed for Stardom” event has signaled another turn or milestone in the careers of Gary and Winwyn.

“You know what when the opportunity came for me to move on and you know to think about my second wind in my career, of course, Sparkle was at the top of the list for me,” shared he. “I was very lucky… and thank you for giving me another chance at this career of mine.”

For her part, Winwyn said, “I’ve learned so much valuable lessons and experiences here in GMA that (have) built my confidence off stage and of course, on stage, and I felt like I needed to embrace another opportunity and that’s with Sparkle GMA Artist Center. Thank you so much for welcoming me into your family, finally. I’m so excited to reach new heights with Sparkle. So, thank you for the warm welcome.”

What acting projects do the Sparkle talents see themselves doing if given the chance to choose?

“Actually, almost all of the roles I’ve played are kontrabida (antagonists). So, maybe this time, I want to do action (or an action lead character), feeling ko mas strong na ako dahil nagkaanak na ako, nabubuhat ko yung anak ko na 18 kilos araw-araw, feeling ko I want to do that role because I’ve never done it,” answered she. “So, (I want to do it) maybe in the future. We’ll see.”

Gary plays a dad and general role in the primetime full action series, “Black Rider,” with Ruru Madrid as the lead star, while Winwyn’s most recent projects include the action and fantasy, “Mga Lihim ni Urduja” and the variety show, “Tahanang Pinakamasaya.”

