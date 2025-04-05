Hoey, Saso falter as Valero, Match Play dreams slip away

MANILA, Philippines -- Rico Hoey couldn’t sustain an impressive start and ultimately missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open after an erratic second round 74, while Yuka Saso also bowed out in the group stage of the T-Mobile Match Play after a heartbreaking loss.

Hoey was in strong position to reach weekend play after a 69 on Thursday (Friday Manila time). But despite staying on track early in the second round, bogeys on two of the last four holes saw him finish with a 143 total – just one stroke shy of the cut at two-under-par.

He birdied No. 4 on his way home to regain momentum, but pulled his drive on No. 6 and failed to get up-and-down. A three-putt on No. 9 sealed his fate.

Brian Harman surged ahead with a second straight 66 for a 132 total, four shots clear of Keith Mitchell (136). Overnight leader Sam Ryder stumbled with a 74 to drop into a tie for third at 137, as tougher afternoon conditions slowed scoring.

Meanwhile, Saso, whose campaign, like Hoey’s, is backed by ICTSI, held a 2-up lead at the turn against Yealimi Noh and was still 1-up after the 16th. However, Noh birdied the final two holes to complete a stunning comeback victory.

But if even if Saso had won, she wouldn’t have made the Last 16, as Narin An topped Group 16 with three points after sweeping her matches, including a 2-up win over Hinako Shibuno.

Saso ended her campaign with one point from her lone win over Shibuno, while Noh finished with two points.

In other matches, World No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda was ousted after a 1-up loss to Ariya Jutanugarn, who advanced with a perfect 3-0 record in Group 1.

Also advancing to the knockout round were Jeeno Thitikul, Carlota Ciganda, Sei Young Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ashleigh Buhai, Mao Saigo, Brooke Henderson, Maja Stark, Angel Yin, Celine Boutier, A. Lim Kim, Lauren Coughlin, Madelene Sagstrom and Nataliya Guseva.