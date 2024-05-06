Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend on social media

MANILA, Philippines — After confirming his relationship with the Viva producer, actor and director Xian Lim flexed Iris Lee on social media.

In his Instagram account, Xian posted behind-the-scenes photos of his upcoming movie.

In one of the photos, Xian and Iris were seen chilling.

"Kuman Thong," Xian captioned his post.

Xian recently revealed that he is now in a relationship with Iris.

In his interview with Esquire, Xian said that he wanted to clear things out that's why he is now speaking about the issue.

"Yes, I’m seeing Iris,” he said.

“Just to clear everything, to clear all the speculations. We are seeing each other and we are very happy," he added.

Xian, however, said that Iris was not the reason for their breakup. He added that he began dating Iris after breaking up with Kim.

"There's no third party. That's it. That's plain and simple," he said.

RELATED: Xian Lim confirms relationship with Viva producer