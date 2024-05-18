Joshua Garcia, Carlo Aquino to play brothers on 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' PH adaptation

Actors Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino at the press conference for 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Philippine adaptation held in ABS-CBN on May 17, 2024. .

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino have tons of acting experience under their belts, and their acting chops will be challenged anew for the Filipino adaptation of "It's Okay To Not Be Okay."

Joshua and Carlo will portray brothers Patrick and Matthew (PatPat and MatMat) Gonzales in the Philippine adaptation. These characters are inspired by the characters Moon Gang-tae and Moon Sang-Tae, played by Kim Soo-hyun and Oh Jung-se, respectively, in the 2020 Korean drama (K-drama).

In the 16-episode K-drama, Gang-tae is a caregiver in a psychiatric hospital, while his older brother, Moon Sang-tae, is an aspiring illustrator on the autism spectrum. Sang-tae admires Ko Moon-young (Seo Yea-ji), a children's book author with an anti-social personality disorder.

In the Philippine adaptation, Anne Curtis will be playing Emilia "Mia" Hernandez, a character inspired by Moon-young in the K-drama.

WATCH: Carlo Aquino will portray Matthew "MatMat" Gonzales, the character Moon Sang-Tae originated by Oh Jung-se. @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/qghMzVqAtR — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) May 17, 2024

During a press conference last May 17 officially announcing the show's launch, Carlo shared he learned from friends how good his character is in the original show.

"'Wag ko raw ito pakawalan, sabi nila macha-challenge ako... 'Yan ang gusto ko as an actor kaya 'di ko binitawan," Carlo said.

He added that he is currently watching the original series. Within the next month, he and his co-stars will undergo individual and group immersions to better understand how to portray and be around people with mental health issues.

Joshua is coming from a short teleserye break after starring in the 2023 drama "Unbreak My Heart," which ended last November. His leading lady, Anne, quipped that his break was nothing compared to her own teleserye hiatus.

WATCH: Wrapping up the main cast is Joshua Garcia as Patrick "PatPat" Gonzales, the character Moon Gang-tae originated by Kim Soo-hyun. @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/jYXgG2Ccqb — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) May 17, 2024

Joshua admitted that he feels pressured with his upcoming new project, but he said that he would simply focus on giving his role justice, "Mas ikukuwento namin 'yung kabuuan ng storya."

Like Carlo, Joshua is watching the original show, and upon learning his character displays his abs in the opening episode, he jokingly stopped watching and began working out instead.

On a serious note, Joshua said, "I think mas malaki 'yung importansya na emotionally prepared kami kasi 'yung ita-tackle namin na story ay medyo sensitive."

He added that he will take chemistry workshops with Anne. "Kailangan!" he stressed.

For Carlo, meanwhile, establishing chemistry with Anne would not be a problem since they both starred in the 2008 movie "Baler."

